killer-birds-were-raised-like-chickens-by-our-ancestors

The most dangerous bird in the world, the cassowary, is an extremely strong and dangerous animal, capable of eviscerating whatever is in front of it, including humans. Even with all this aggressiveness, a new study suggests that these animals were raised by our ancestors about a thousand years.

The creation took place in the New Guinea, an island in the southwest region of the Pacific, and the discovery was made through the analysis of a thousand fragments of the animal’s eggshells, found fossilized. The material was evaluated through a combination of 3D images, computational modeling and egg morphology. The researchers believe that the humans who lived there collected cassowary eggs about to enter the final stage of fertilization, and raised the birds until they reached adulthood.

Image: Reproduction/Anja Schröder/Pixabay

“This behavior that we are seeing comes from thousands of years before the domestication of the chicken”, says Kristina Douglass, one of those responsible for the study. She says the finding is unusual, as the bird is “big, stubborn, can’t fly and can eviscerate you.” The researchers also say that cassowary puppies can easily attach to humans until they grow up, believing that they are their mothers, which justifies the safety of humans in relation to the animal’s aggressiveness.

