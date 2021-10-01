Star+ launches in October 2021
October is the month that pop culture gets into a scarier climate, everyone knows. However, Star+ has barely arrived in Brazil and shows that it is no joke when it comes to celebrations: entering 63% in the Halloween atmosphere, Disney streaming brings several horror news in its catalog, with new movies, new series and exclusive content distributed to throughout the month.
To celebrate Halloween, the main highlights of Star+ go to the last episodes of the tenth season of
American Horror Story and the premiere of the anthology
American Horror Stories
. In addition, there are also releases from the seasons of
What We do in the Shadows,
)Salem
,
Angel
and, mainly, the long-awaited premiere of Chucky
, series derived from the movie franchise of the scariest puppet in cinema.
Among other releases , there are new seasons of series loved by the public, such as
Grey’s Anatomy,
Station 15
and
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
. The platform’s original content is also gaining its closure, with the latest episodes of
Only Murders in the Building
, Y: The Last Man
and
The Walking Dead
coming up this October. It is worth noting that Star+ also opens doors for a new original and animated series in the coming days:
The Great North
, which arrives in the catalog at the end of the first fortnight.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Among the films, there is the national premiere
Venice Captain Phillips, the classic MIB: Men in Black
, the award-winning novel The Good Side of Life
and much, much more. Check out the main highlights below and the full list of Star+ releases in October at the end of the article.
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 11 (05/05)