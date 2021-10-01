star+-launches-in-october-2021

October is the month that pop culture gets into a scarier climate, everyone knows. However, Star+ has barely arrived in Brazil and shows that it is no joke when it comes to celebrations: entering 63% in the Halloween atmosphere, Disney streaming brings several horror news in its catalog, with new movies, new series and exclusive content distributed to throughout the month.

To celebrate Halloween, the main highlights of Star+ go to the last episodes of the tenth season of

American Horror Story and the premiere of the anthology

American Horror Stories

. In addition, there are also releases from the seasons of

What We do in the Shadows,

)Salem

,

Angel

and, mainly, the long-awaited premiere of Chucky

, series derived from the movie franchise of the scariest puppet in cinema.

Among other releases , there are new seasons of series loved by the public, such as

Grey’s Anatomy,

Station 15

and

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior

. The platform’s original content is also gaining its closure, with the latest episodes of

Only Murders in the Building