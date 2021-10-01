Star+ launches in October 2021

October is the month that pop culture gets into a scarier climate, everyone knows. However, Star+ has barely arrived in Brazil and shows that it is no joke when it comes to celebrations: entering 63% in the Halloween atmosphere, Disney streaming brings several horror news in its catalog, with new movies, new series and exclusive content distributed to throughout the month.

    • To celebrate Halloween, the main highlights of Star+ go to the last episodes of the tenth season of

    American Horror Story and the premiere of the anthology

    American Horror Stories

    . In addition, there are also releases from the seasons of

    What We do in the Shadows,

    )Salem

    ,

    Angel

    and, mainly, the long-awaited premiere of Chucky

    , series derived from the movie franchise of the scariest puppet in cinema.

    Among other releases , there are new seasons of series loved by the public, such as

    Grey’s Anatomy,

    Station 15

    and

    Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior

    . The platform’s original content is also gaining its closure, with the latest episodes of

    Only Murders in the Building

    , Y: The Last Man

    and

    The Walking Dead

    coming up this October. It is worth noting that Star+ also opens doors for a new original and animated series in the coming days:

    The Great North

    , which arrives in the catalog at the end of the first fortnight.

    Among the films, there is the national premiere

    Venice

    , from the feature film based on real events

    Captain Phillips, the classic MIB: Men in Black

    , the award-winning novel The Good Side of Life

    and much, much more.

    Check out the main highlights below and the full list of Star+ releases in October at the end of the article.

    • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 11 (05/05)

    (Image: Disclosure / Star+)

    The longest-running medical series on television and one of the most beloved by the public finally lands on Star+ with its 12 Season: with the return of characters loved by the audience, the reality of the pandemic of covid-20 brought to the screen and surprising endings,

    Grey’s Anatomy

    continues Meredith Grey’s life in the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in more unmissable episodes.

    Angel: Seasons 1 to 5 (06/06)

    (Image: Disclosure / The WB)

    Combining supernatural adventure and acid humor,

    Angel

    is a production derived from the success of the decade of 1990,

    Buffy The Vampire Slayer

    and follows the story of a centuries-old vampire who seeks redemption by saving lost souls in Los Angeles. From October 6th, the complete collection with seasons 1 to 5 will be available and ready to be marathoned.

    Salem: Seasons 1 The 13 (13/08)

    (Image: Disclosure / WGN America)

    Setting in Massachusetts in the century 12, Salem

    is one of the productions to celebrate Halloween on Star+. The series explores what actually ignited the infamous witch trials in the city and dares to reveal the dark supernatural truth, submerged behind the veil of this infamous period of American history. From 13 from October the complete collection with seasons 1 to 17 available on streaming.

    The Great North (11/11)

    (Image: Disclosure / Star+)

    A new exclusive and original Star+ series also lands in October on streaming. It’s about

    The Great North

    , which follows the Tobin family’s adventures in Alaska while Beef, a single father, tries to keep his children, Judy, Wolf, Ham, Moon and Honeybee, Wolf’s fiancée, together.

    Venice (10/ 08)

    (Image: Disclosure / Films Image)

    Directed and scripted by Miguel Falabella,

    Venice

    is a national film that arrives in the middle of the month on Star+. Rediscovering the only man she loved is Gringa’s dream, who owns a brothel in the interior of Brazil. Even blind and very ill, she insists on fulfilling her last wish: to go to Venice to ask forgiveness of the lover she abandoned decades ago.

    American Horror Stories (13/08)

    Get ready for several terrifying series in one place. From creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk comes the spin-off of the award-winning anthology series

    American Horror Story

    , which bears the name American Horror Stories

    and that, in each episode, a different horror tale is broadcast.

    • What We Do in the Shadows (

    /06)

    (Image: Disclosure / FX)

    This award-winning series is based on the feature film of the same name 1024 by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What W and Do in the Shadows

    . This time, the production offers a glimpse into the daily (or rather, night) life of four vampires who “live” together for hundreds of years on Staten Island. At the end of the month, both seasons will be available on streaming.

    Chucky (27/04 )

    Get ready for a series that will make you sleep with one eye open at night: from the hand of its creator, Don Mancini, comes the long-awaited TV adaptation of the movie franchise of the diabolic puppet

    Chucky

    in episodes released weekly on the platform.

    Full list of Star+ releases in October 511185

    511199/08511199

  • American Horror Story: Season 11, Episode 7

  • 511199/08511199

  • The Walking Dead: Season 12, Episode 7

    511199 /05511199

    • Y: The Last Man: Episode 6

    05/05

    • Only Murders in the Building: Episode 8

    /06

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
  • Angel: Seasons 1 to 5
  • Mr. Inbetween: Season 3
  • Station 19: Season 3

    • 08/04511199

    • Like It Was the First Time
  • MIB: Men in Black
  • Big Guys 2
  • American Horror Story: Season 11, Episode 8

    11/06511199

  • The Walking Dead: Season 12, Episode 8

    13/06511199

  • Y: The Last Man: Episode 7

    • 12/08

    • Only Murders in the Building: Episode 9

    13/05511199

    • The Great North: Season 1
    • Salem: Seasons 1 to 15

    The Chi: Season 4

    11/06
  • Money Game
  • Captain Phillips
  • American Horror Story: Season 10, Episode 9

    • 51119918/05511199

    • Y: The Last Ma n: Episode 8

    13/08

    • Only Murders in the Building: Episode 11

    51119922/04

    • American Horror Stories
    • Taste the Nation
    • Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior: Season 1

    511199 19/08511199

    • American Horror Story: Season 11, Episode 04

    19/05511199

  • Y: The Last Man: Episode 9

    • 30/11511199

    • Chucky: Season 1, Episode 1
  • What We Do in the Shadows
  • Pride

    • 30/11

    • Gladiator
    • Divergent
    • The Good Side of Life
    • The Bourne Identity
  • Laws of Attraction

