“orphan”-planets-may-have-liquid-oceans-that-allow-life-to-exist

Among the thousands of exoplanet candidates already discovered, there are those who are “orphans”, that is, who travel freely through space without being gravitationally attached to any star. Although they have no stars warming them, a team of scientists believes that, even wandering through the cold of interstellar space, they can provide conditions that allow life to exist.

Life may have appeared on other planets, as long as they have these ingredients

Astronomers point to new class of exoplanets that could be habitable

Here’s all we know about exoplanets — so far

Manasvi Lingam, an astrobiologist and one of the authors of a new study, is keenly interested in the possibilities for life that these “orphan” planets may have, and noted that for each discovered star system, there is between and 30 planets traveling through interstellar space. “Normally, we think of star-bound planets like Mars that might harbor life; in fact, these types of life-friendly planets may be floating freely through space with rich biospheres,” he explains.

For one of the authors, the closest exoplanet on Earth to be identified may be an orphan (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-CALTECH)

Thus, the authors studied the possibilities of survival of life on an orphan planet through liquid oceans under a thick layer of ice, which, perhaps, allow the existence of life. Although interstellar space is too cold for these oceans to remain liquid, the authors believe that the ice sheet could serve as protection for the biosphere, and that the planet’s core could warm it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Now, the next steps of the The study involves experiments for the authors to discover the conditions under which life could survive, such as temperatures or pressures that are too low — one way to do this is to study microorganisms that live without the need for sunlight. In addition, they also intend to analyze planets of the type as they pass through the Solar System, in order to research the planet’s conditions and find out if they could facilitate the occurrence of life.

The article with the results of the study was published in the International Journal of Astrobiology.

Source: Florida Institute of Technology