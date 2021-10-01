Critique My End. Your Beginnings. | Nothing is a simple work of chance

There is a scene in My End. Your Beginning. that Aron (Julius Feldmeier) reveals to his girlfriend Nora (Saskia Rosendahl) how he would like to play musical instruments. She counters, saying that music is perhaps the only thing she regrets having done in her life. “But these are the things that brought you here”, the boy answers. 5 reasons to watch The Dark House What comes to Netflix in October 511687 10 novels to watch on Prime Video As much as it seems that this line has been taken from any common sense speech common, it is in the simplicity of the ordinary that Mariko Minoguchi makes the German feature a must watch for drama fans in hidden theaters across Brazil. The film written and directed by the filmmaker defines his debut in the director’s chair and was present at several film festivals around the world, including the BFI London Film Festival and the Warsaw Film Festival. With Side B appearance between releases blockbuster as in : No Time to Die, My End. Your Beginnings. would have blood and tears spilling across the screen if it were in the hands of another filmmaker. With plenty of material to turn the story into a nine o’clock soap opera, Minoguchi chooses to explore personal tragedies invisibly, imploding her own characters in a way that no one else on the scene imagines the particular catastrophe that happens next door. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Disclosure / Telepool)

The film begins by deceiving the viewer, with Aron lecturing and questioning his students about strangers with the feeling that they’ve known each other for a long time; followed by everyday romance scenes, with the university professor walking side by side with his girlfriend without much affection, just making small talk and discussing what they could have for lunch. What appears to be an innocent plot is soon interrupted by a brutal bank murder, with Nora watching her lover take his last breath.

“Wrong place and wrong time”, would anyone say person before the occasion—and that’s exactly what Minoguchi wants to break with My End. Your Beginning.: setting up her story as someone sews a quilt, the German filmmaker proves in the most innocent way how nothing is a simple work of chance and how fate is a mere result of randomness. It’s much more than a choice that doesn’t affect anyone (as Nora herself comments in a moment, when stealing merchandise from where she works): any and every action and decision is capable of affecting the people around us, whether short or long deadline.

(Image: Disclosure / Telepool)

Minoguchi builds these relationships thinking about the non-judgment of the public and how these paths are traced and crossed at some point in everyday life, no matter how banal it may seem. Nora is a person unable to face her grief, so she decides to just float under the emotional consequences of her boyfriend’s tragic death by facing and cultivating a wound in her fingertip and forcing laughs every time she feels tears appear.

This process (very similar to the morbid sensation of drunkenness) is broadcast to the public with the help of Andreas Menn’s montage, in which Nora goes through her routine with the same dismay as someone crosses off a to-do list , procrastinating the wake of the beloved while remembering the moments beside Aron. The interesting thing here, however, is precisely the way that Minoguchi escapes from the typical romance scenes of industrial cinema, which would usually feature kisses in the rain and candlelight sex scenes — My The end. Your Beginnings. is simplistic and everyday, and shows that love is present in the smallest details (perhaps even invisible from the outside): be it a caress on the face, a quick visit to Nora’s job, a walk at night or a hypothetical dialogue on the laundry floor after Aron’s anxiety attack.

( Image: Disclosure / Telepool)

This simplicity in the couple extends to the character of Nathan (Edin Hasanović), a father whose daughter has leukemia and, even though the situation once again opens up for scenes full of tears and a lot of drama, it’s in the balance between negligence and affection that Minoguchi decides to draw his character. The man cares for his daughter more than anyone else in the world, but he can hardly show that in the decisions he makes, traveling to two extremes in a matter of seconds.

Natan she hasn’t shed a tear since the moment she learns of little Ava’s medical condition or when her professional life ties a noose around her neck to pay for hospital bills. His concern and attention is shown in private dialogues and quick whispers — he doesn’t actually utter an “I love you”, but his actions show that there is nothing he more desires at that moment than a cure for his daughter’s cancer.

Particular and practically invisible moments (Image: Disclosure / Telepool)

My End. Your Beginnings. is above all about how the simplest moments and occasions are what make us most human. It’s about taking responsibility for your actions—and how sometimes blaming chance is sabotaging yourself like shooting yourself in the foot. Minoguchi’s script makes room for these situations in a fluid way, while his direction makes these moments so intimate that it’s inevitable for the audience not to shrink back in their chair with the feeling of intruding on something that isn’t theirs. It’s a considerable amount of time, but it hardly becomes boring for the viewer.

The filmmaker’s feature takes place and resonates in a very particular way both in its characters and in its viewers . Nora’s emotional journey can be familiar to anyone (even those who have never witnessed the death of their loved one): the character is in mourning for a relationship that was taken from her and slipped through her fingers and suddenly needs to touch her. life as quickly as someone takes out a Band-Aid.

511693 Fate is a mere randomness result (Image: Disclosure / Telepool)

This symbolism is portrayed in several elements of the film: whether it’s the cupboard of stacked dishes that will fall and shatter when the door opens, or the act of running faster to catch the faster subway. Minoguchi plays with the paradigms of chance in an almost mocking way in Meu Fim. Your Beginning., while reflecting on the ephemeral and the continuum. “Nothing is eternal,” says Nora in one of the flashbacks with Aron, while he replies: “Everything is eternal”, referring to the marks that humans leave on others.

The film sees life as a coming and going. When Aron “goes to heaven”, as one character jokes, “when it rains, it will be raining Aron”, and it is at these moments that Minoguchi portrays human emotional impacts on each other in an almost poetic way. By accepting her grief and living it as a life process, the filmmaker throws the viewer into the couple’s first meeting, united (not ironically) by the “chance” of rain and a simple subway delay. Between beginnings and new beginnings, Mariko Minoguchi’s film is not very rational and overflows with emotion, bringing us closer to all the extremes that make us human beings.