best-fps-mobile-games

Shooting games, sub-genres of action, are among the most popular in the industry, divided into several categories and, within them, FPS (first person shooter) stands out. Titles such as Doom and Quake had a huge influence on solidifying the genre and turning it into the phenomenon it is today.

With the years, the devices furniture has proved to be an increasingly interesting space for different genres and the FPS fits perfectly into the small screens. Today we’re going to show you some names that we consider to be the best in the mobile FPS genre.

NOVA Legacy

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional internal purchases)

Size: about 640 MB for both platforms (version 5.8)

Gameloft brings an excellent FPS experience in a sci-fi setting with this title divided into two modes, the Campaign, for those who enjoy an interesting story, and the online mode, for the on-call competitors.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of top tech news for you!

With a minimalist HUD, the player doesn’t share the attention and focuses on on-screen action and story. As Kal Wardin, ex-military, the player finds himself in a mysterious alien invasion and must fight for the future of Earth. To help you, a friendly artificial intelligence accompanies you on the journey.

The influence of HALO is clear, and even if it is not delivered, it has the same fame, the quality of this one

space opera is enough to make this game indispensable for fans of the genre.