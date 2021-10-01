Best FPS mobile games

Shooting games, sub-genres of action, are among the most popular in the industry, divided into several categories and, within them, FPS (first person shooter) stands out. Titles such as Doom and Quake had a huge influence on solidifying the genre and turning it into the phenomenon it is today.

  • The best mobile war games
  • 5 Battle Royale style mobile games
  • PUBG: how to put the game in first and third person

    • With the years, the devices furniture has proved to be an increasingly interesting space for different genres and the FPS fits perfectly into the small screens. Today we’re going to show you some names that we consider to be the best in the mobile FPS genre.

    NOVA Legacy

    • Compatibility:

      Android, iOS

    • Price: free (optional internal purchases)

    • Size:

      about 640 MB for both platforms (version 5.8)

      • Gameloft brings an excellent FPS experience in a sci-fi setting with this title divided into two modes, the Campaign, for those who enjoy an interesting story, and the online mode, for the on-call competitors.

      With a minimalist HUD, the player doesn’t share the attention and focuses on on-screen action and story. As Kal Wardin, ex-military, the player finds himself in a mysterious alien invasion and must fight for the future of Earth. To help you, a friendly artificial intelligence accompanies you on the journey.

      The influence of HALO is clear, and even if it is not delivered, it has the same fame, the quality of this one

      space opera is enough to make this game indispensable for fans of the genre.

      NOVA Legacy is an excellent FPS experience for mobile devices (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ScreenCapture)

      Hitman Sniper

    • Compatibility:

      Android, iOS

      • Price:

      BRL 4,47 for Android and R$ 0,53 for iOS (internal purchases optional)

    • Size:

      about 1024 MB to A ndroid and 1.2 GB for iOS (version 1.7)

      • Recently Square Enix released the second title in the series , for free, but the first one had less microtransactions and we played as the legendary Agent 47 in various missions to eliminate important, fictional figures on the world stage.

      It is the experience less focused on action and more on strategy from the list. The player is introduced to the scenario and has several ways to eliminate his enemy. The effective headshot

        is always an option, but knocking enemies off the balcony, exploding canisters and others make your actions go unnoticed.

        More than 200 missions await the player during the campaign and it also has an online registry where you can climb the ranks and become the most effective killer in the world.

        Hitman Sniper brings a strategic FPS experience (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

      Shadowgun Legends

      • Compatibility:

        Android, iOS

      • Price:

        free (optional in-house purchases)

      • Size: about 1.0GB for Android and 1.4GB for iOS (version 1.1)

      Quantity seems to be what the developers thought while creating this title. The title has more than 200 missions and nothing else. less than, more than 200 weapons available for players to find which more enjoy and engage in combat.

      Madfinger puts the player in the shoes of a Shadowgun recruit in a context of war, in campaign mode, but it is also possible to perform cooperative missions with more three friends in search of better loot and face stronger enemies.

      Through the fame system you can become famous for the way you play, having more reactions to what you do and becoming that way a Legend of Shadowgun Legends.

    Complete campaign mode and make a name for yourself online in this mobile FPS (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    PUBG Mobile

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    Free (internal purchases optional)

    • Size:

    about 7.0GB for both platforms (version 1.6)

    • PUBG Mobile is a full title. This is the best way to summarize PUBG Corporation’s game due to the high degree of customization, both graphical and in-game.

    It is important to emphasize that, to get the most out of it, your cell phone must be powerful. This version for mobile devices pushes your device’s processing power to the limit with heavy graphics. It’s possible to customize the quality, yes, but even on bass it’s heavy.

    With several weapons, each of them can be customized and the need for real-time decision making, either choosing where to fall or engage in combat or not, are characteristics that make this title an intense competitive experience for those who enjoy it.

      PUBG gives the player freedom by allowing how the game’s perspective will be (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Into the Dead 2

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

    Price:

    Free (internal purchases optional)

  • Size: about 2GB for both platforms (version 1.47)

    • Into the Dead 2 is a mix between FPS and endless runner where it puts the player in a zombie apocalypse that tests his reflex to escape unscathed. The first title was simpler, you just had to deviate and beat your record trying to get further, while the second uses the same principle and works a story with multiple endings.

    In an extremely world connected to the network, it’s always good to have something that doesn’t require constant connection. Into the Dead puts you in the shoes of a family man who needs to meet them while trying to survive the hordes. Several weapons are available to the player, in addition to different ways to improve them.

    Through a choice system, the game features multiple endings for the story, divided into 7 chapters , with a lot of action, requiring the player to adapt to each new threat.

    Meets his family in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in this intense FPS (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    There are several other style options for mobile phones, but these stand out for offering freedom of choice, great graphics and modes that appeal to all types of gamers.

