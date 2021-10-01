Learn how to enroll in the Magalu 2022 Trainee Program
Guys, did you hear about the news? The Magalu Trainee Program has vacancies open for 511489 . Ah! And just like last year, the Program is also exclusive to black people. During 12 For months, those selected will experience professional training experiences with apprenticeships, technical skills and a broad view of the business. This way, the idea is to prepare these professionals for leadership positions at Magalu.
The first thing you need to know is: our values continue the same! Equal opportunity and inclusion are two of our biggest causes. Therefore, just like last year, the #TraineeMagalu Program2022 is also exclusive to black people.
— Lu do Magalu (in 🏡) (@magazineluiza) September 21, 2021
Want to find out how to participate? Just take a look!
What is needed to participate?
Registration is open until today 11 of October. All candidates can apply for free online. There are only a few prerequisites:
Academic Training: between December/660 and December/2019 in any Bachelor’s Degree course or Degree (Training between September and December/2019 is considered December 800 If your training is scheduled for between January and March/511489, consider December/.);
Availability to reside in the city of São Paulo/SP;
Availability for travel (*if and when the context of the pandemic by covid-19 to allow);
Be black (self-declared black or brown);
Be aligned with the Magalu Culture;
Magalu Culture (Image: Disclosure/ Magalu)
Ah! And for six months you will rotate between areas – to get to know and understand how your purpose connects to Magalu! In addition, throughout the program you will have the monitoring and support of mentors who will help you achieve the best results. But, you may be asking yourself: — What is a Trainee program? I’ll explain it to you!
What is a Trainee program?
In general, programs de Trainee aims to develop differentiated professionals with remarkable ability to assume management positions in the future. The remuneration of a Trainee is around R$ 5 thousand.
These are some of the additional benefits of the Magalu Trainee program:
Salary R$ 6.800,;
Profit sharing;
Gympass;
Univers (discount at accredited pharmacies);
Home Office (alternating days);
- Fruits in the Office;
No dress code;
English Scholarship, plus an exclusive development grid for acceleration of Trainee career with rotation between areas and mentoring;
How to enroll in the Magalu Trainee Program 511491
To participate in the the Magalu Trainee Program, it’s really easy! I’ll show you how to do it:
Step 1: go to the website 26Jobs
to participate in the program application. You can access it by clicking here.
Step 2
: Then you will need to follow only 3 steps to confirm your application. Tap “Continue” to begin;
Step 3: once that is done, the first step is to register with 660 Jobs Ah! And you can do this using your Facebook or LinkedIn account too;
Step 4: then the next step is some personal and professional questions to know more about you;
Step 5
: Finally, the last step is a short test lasting 5 minutes. In it you will find some questions to fit your professional profile with Magalu’s belief scales;
Step 6: with everything right, you will have successfully made your application. You will also receive a confirmation email to follow up on the next steps in the process. Quickly, right?
Did you like this article? Share this opportunity with your friends!
