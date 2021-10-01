Samsung's native apps stop displaying ads on the One UI

In mid-August, a Samsung executive revealed that the company would soon no longer display advertising in its native apps. Changes didn’t take long to appear and, this Friday (1st), two more applications show results of the new monetization policy.

  • Samsung confirms that will stop displaying ads in One UI native apps
  • Samsung starts removing One UI native apps ads
  • One UI 4.0: what to expect from the next version of the Samsung UI

The Samsung Pay apps and Samsung Health, very important to the South Korean manufacturer’s tool ecosystem, were the ones who lost the embedded ads for a cleaner interface.

The Samsung Pay app is finally free of advertiser banners (Image: Playback /XDA Developers)

Although it may seem like a small change, the presence of Ads in native apps can be a big nuisance for some users. Their implementation was efficient enough to mix the ads with the programs interface, eventually generating accidental clicks.

Change for the better

Besides, it is not pleasant to buy a new phone and already have apps with ads right out of the box. Some tools can be removed without difficulty, but this alternative may not be interesting for anyone who takes advantage of Samsung’s ecosystem — Samsung Pay, for example, is the company’s proximity payment system; without it, the user is unsupported for the feature.

The transition to an ad-free ecosystem has been happening gradually, so the remaining apps with unwanted banners should be updated over the next few months.

It is noteworthy that the changes in Pay and Health were sent via firmware update, until now exclusively for the South Korean market. After it appears there, it takes some time for the update to reach cell phones all over the world.

Source: XDA Developers

