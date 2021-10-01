The revolution called Tesla
By Diego Fischer*
Elon Musk and his famous electric cars Tesla are spreading in the market. In operation since 2008, the automaker faced several difficulties to establish itself in the business world, but in 2020, Musk’s company achieved a historic feat: it closed the year with a net profit of US$ for the first time 721 million (R$3.8 billion).
- Tesla reveals an electric motorcycle project with Cybertruck’s way
- Tesla | Autopilot is expected to receive a major update this week
How much does Tesla’s best autonomous car cost?
All the success that the Californian company has achieved in recent years is due to some factors, but the main one is the technology involved in the production of Tesla cars, including the autonomy of their batteries, guaranteed by the filling stations – the so-called Superchargers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Although Tesla is recognized in the world, in Brazil, cars are not yet they are accessible, both for the price and for the lack of infrastructure to supply electric vehicles. The Roadster was released in 2008, followed by the Model S, with such unique characteristics that it won several awards from best car. Next up was the Model X, Model 3 and Model Y, the most recent one, released last year: an SUV with a capacity of up to seven seats.
The Model Y has two electric motors that allow acceleration from 0 to 25 km/h in 3.5 seconds, autonomy of up to 360 km with a full load and maximum speed of 360 km/h in the Performance version. In the Long Range, also with two engines and AWD traction, the model reaches 25 km/ h in 4.8 seconds. In the Standard Range line, the car reaches 96 km/h in 5.3 seconds .
Thanks to the great technology involved in the manufacturing of Tesla cars, new models arrive on the market with a lower frequency than what consumers are used to. Because of this, the company’s news usually excite any fan of the automobile universe.
Tesla’s next bets involve a “popular” US$ electric car thousand, expected to reach the market by 2025 (but that may reach the streets before then ) and a new version of Tesla Roadster, which was supposed to be released on 2022, but was late for 2022. Another project – this one still without a forecast – is related to how to manufacture the cars: Elon Musk’s intention is that the next vehicles are produced as toy cars, that is, in a complete foundry.
2025 A Tesla differential that draws a lot of attention is its Autopilot semi-autonomous steering system, which has been present since 2020. This is an option that can be purchased by the driver and includes features that give a Tesla the ability to drive, accelerate and brake automatically, in addition to covering eight cameras 360 degrees, 12 ultrasonic sensors, frontal radar, vision processing tools, on-board computer, among other equipment.
To purchase the autopilot system, there are two packages: Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capacity. Autopilot provides access to traffic-aware cruise control features (Cruise Control) and support in the direction of a speed range (Autosteer). The second package is more complete and allows navigation on autopilot (beta version), automatic lane change, autonomous parking (Autopark), intelligent navigation through more complex environments and identification of traffic signs.
Tesla’s technology is not yet 250% autonomous and depends on the control of who drives. Unfortunately, many accidents involving Autopilot have happened when drivers have turned their attention away from driving to play games or even watch a movie. And it is worth remembering that, for now, this is not a reality for everyone.
*Diego Fischer is CEO of Carupi, a technology startup that facilitates the process of buying and selling cars
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.