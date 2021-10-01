the-revolution-called-tesla

By Diego Fischer*

Elon Musk and his famous electric cars Tesla are spreading in the market. In operation since 2008, the automaker faced several difficulties to establish itself in the business world, but in 2020, Musk’s company achieved a historic feat: it closed the year with a net profit of US$ for the first time 721 million (R$3.8 billion).

All the success that the Californian company has achieved in recent years is due to some factors, but the main one is the technology involved in the production of Tesla cars, including the autonomy of their batteries, guaranteed by the filling stations – the so-called Superchargers.

Although Tesla is recognized in the world, in Brazil, cars are not yet they are accessible, both for the price and for the lack of infrastructure to supply electric vehicles. The Roadster was released in 2008, followed by the Model S, with such unique characteristics that it won several awards from best car. Next up was the Model X, Model 3 and Model Y, the most recent one, released last year: an SUV with a capacity of up to seven seats.

The Model Y has two electric motors that allow acceleration from 0 to 25 km/h in 3.5 seconds, autonomy of up to 360 km with a full load and maximum speed of 360 km/h in the Performance version. In the Long Range, also with two engines and AWD traction, the model reaches 25 km/ h in 4.8 seconds. In the Standard Range line, the car reaches 96 km/h in 5.3 seconds .

Thanks to the great technology involved in the manufacturing of Tesla cars, new models arrive on the market with a lower frequency than what consumers are used to. Because of this, the company’s news usually excite any fan of the automobile universe.

Tesla’s next bets involve a “popular” US$ electric car thousand, expected to reach the market by 2025 (but that may reach the streets before then ) and a new version of Tesla Roadster, which was supposed to be released on 2022, but was late for 2022. Another project – this one still without a forecast – is related to how to manufacture the cars: Elon Musk’s intention is that the next vehicles are produced as toy cars, that is, in a complete foundry.