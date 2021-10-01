lunar-rock-brought-in-by-apollo-17-was-purchased-“by-chance”-and-then-returned

While a gun collector in Florida was buying scrap wood to maintain some parts, he came across a very distinctive sign. In it was a piece of the Moon sample collected by the Apollo mission 17, in 1972 — the last manned mission sent to our natural satellite. The buyer, who did not have his identity revealed, told the CollectSPACE website that he did not remember exactly where he bought the item, but as soon as he realized what it was, he returned the item to the state of Louisiana. The case reveals a much bigger problem: hundreds of lunar rocks disappear without any explanation over the decades.

Want a little piece of the Moon? Site sells moon rocks for US$ 379 thousand

China delivers lunar samples from Chang’e 5 to 17 institutions of research

Rocks collected in the Apollo 13 and 15 reveal clues to what’s inside the Moon

According to the CollectSPACE portal, the card buyer doesn’t remember exactly when he bought it or how long he was with it, but probably found her at some garage sale in the last 15 years. With the used wood parts, he repairs some parts of his weapons.

(Image: Reproduction/Louisiana State Museum)

Through the Apollo Program, about 90 pieces of rocks from the Moon were brought to Earth. Part of this number was distributed by then-President Richard Nixon to 15 US states and others countries. Most of them are reported as stolen and, like the rock returned to the state of Louisiana, without any explanation as to how this happened.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!