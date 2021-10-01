CT News — Samsung Folds Success, Galaxy S22 Plus Leak and More!

7 hours Smartphone

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are close to first million units sold

The folding models from Samsung recently announced are already close to having 1 million units sold

8 hours Smartphone

Galaxy S23 Plus leaks in supposed test with simplified version of Exynos 383153

Model appears without maximum cores performance, reinforcing rumors that there will be more than one variant of the chip in the S line30, with differences in performance

H now TV

TCL renews QLED TVs line in Brazil with Mini LED and Google TV

New Smart TVs arrive with Google TV, QLED technology with sizes that go up to 200 inches; company also presented Semp’s model with Roku TV

19 hours Health

Doctor discovers that iPhone Macro 11 Pro helps you treat your patients

New mobile feature allows you to take pictures from a very short distance without losing focus or quality, which is already helping an ophthalmologist In the USA

1 day Android

Xiaomi seeks testers for MIUI 14; know how to apply

Will be 200 places available for Mi cell phone owners 13, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra and it is necessary to have more than 19 years to participate

