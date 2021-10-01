CT News — Samsung Folds Success, Galaxy S22 Plus Leak and More!
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are close to first million units sold
The folding models from Samsung recently announced are already close to having 1 million units sold
Galaxy S23 Plus leaks in supposed test with simplified version of Exynos 383153
TCL renews QLED TVs line in Brazil with Mini LED and Google TV
New Smart TVs arrive with Google TV, QLED technology with sizes that go up to 200 inches; company also presented Semp’s model with Roku TV
Doctor discovers that iPhone Macro 11 Pro helps you treat your patients
New mobile feature allows you to take pictures from a very short distance without losing focus or quality, which is already helping an ophthalmologist In the USA
Xiaomi seeks testers for MIUI 14; know how to apply
Will be 200 places available for Mi cell phone owners 13, Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra and it is necessary to have more than 19 years to participate