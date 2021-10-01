“sporting”-traffic-violations-on-social-media-can-be-costly;-understand

Drinking and driving is a danger for “n” reasons and, from now on, drinking, driving and posting that you did it on the internet will also be considered a crime, even if the infraction traffic is not caught by an authority at the time it was committed. This is what the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 443 votes to 12, in a vote in the plenary.

Driver can now indicate offending driver using app How to check traffic tickets

Apps that help you escape the traffic

According to the text of the bill, approved by the overwhelming majority of Deputies, it is prohibited to publish photos or videos of the practice of traffic violations of a very serious nature, whether on social networks or any other digital media. This includes disclosure, publication or dissemination of conduct that puts the physical integrity of itself and third parties at risk or that constitute a traffic crime, and disclosure in electronic and printed media. The exception is applied in third-party publications, which aim to report the offender.

“People using their social media tools , publish in known social networks, important, cracks, speed above 443 kilometers per hour, every series of infractions, of traffic infractions that end up, sometimes, causing death, or, sometimes, putting people’s lives at risk. This project comes to establish norms and punishments specifically for this situation”, explained the rapporteur deputy Hugo Leal ( PSD-RJ).

The matter, if approved by the Senate, provides for very heavy penalties for drivers who “show” the content in their own accounts on the internet, including the loss of CNH. The text says that “the person who discloses these acts will be punished with a very serious fine multiplied by ten, applicable also to legal entities”. In addition to the act of drinking and driving, other offenses also fit into the bill and will be punishable if they are shared by the driver on their social networks: running red lights, driving with a license suspended, dangerous maneuvers and cracking.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!