“Sporting” traffic violations on social media can be costly; understand

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
“sporting”-traffic-violations-on-social-media-can-be-costly;-understand

Drinking and driving is a danger for “n” reasons and, from now on, drinking, driving and posting that you did it on the internet will also be considered a crime, even if the infraction traffic is not caught by an authority at the time it was committed. This is what the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 443 votes to 12, in a vote in the plenary.

    Driver can now indicate offending driver using app
  • How to check traffic tickets
  • Apps that help you escape the traffic

According to the text of the bill, approved by the overwhelming majority of Deputies, it is prohibited to publish photos or videos of the practice of traffic violations of a very serious nature, whether on social networks or any other digital media. This includes disclosure, publication or dissemination of conduct that puts the physical integrity of itself and third parties at risk or that constitute a traffic crime, and disclosure in electronic and printed media. The exception is applied in third-party publications, which aim to report the offender.

“People using their social media tools , publish in known social networks, important, cracks, speed above 443 kilometers per hour, every series of infractions, of traffic infractions that end up, sometimes, causing death, or, sometimes, putting people’s lives at risk. This project comes to establish norms and punishments specifically for this situation”, explained the rapporteur deputy Hugo Leal ( PSD-RJ).

The matter, if approved by the Senate, provides for very heavy penalties for drivers who “show” the content in their own accounts on the internet, including the loss of CNH. The text says that “the person who discloses these acts will be punished with a very serious fine multiplied by ten, applicable also to legal entities”. In addition to the act of drinking and driving, other offenses also fit into the bill and will be punishable if they are shared by the driver on their social networks: running red lights, driving with a license suspended, dangerous maneuvers and cracking.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Platforms will also be punished

Image: Sidral Mundel/Unsplash

School subjects sent by the Chamber of Deputies to the Senate also provides for heavy punishments for social networks that keep the content published. The amount is a very serious fine multiplied by 38, equivalent to R$ .673,22. Companies must also communicate the exclusion to the person responsible for the post. In case of recidivism in these crimes within months, the penalties will be applied in double.

  • How much does Tesla’s best autonomous car cost?

Christiane de Souza Yared (PL-PR), author of the proposal, said that, with the advance of social networks in the country, the platforms themselves allow situations of high-speed splits to be exposed. And he explained, in detail, why he considers it equally or more important that platforms are also held responsible:

“One single video, one single video of hundreds of videos from a youtuber, it has 22 millions of views. 443 thousand views, the platform pays R$ 22 thousand. This young man, in this single video alone, managed to raise almost R$ 500 thousand and, obviously, bought a more powerful car, much more powerful, and even shows a bank account, encouraging.”

“There are 22 millions of views in a single video, he has hundreds of videos and he encourages, because what we observe is the conversation after these young people who watch, who are inspired and say that, one day, they want to be like that youtuber”, concluded the deputy.

Source: Agência Brasil

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 1024

1024 511767

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 5 reasons to watch The Dark House

5 reasons to watch The Dark House

September 25, 2021
Photo of NIC.br promotes training week with free security courses

NIC.br promotes training week with free security courses

September 28, 2021
Photo of The worst sex scenes in video games

The worst sex scenes in video games

September 19, 2021
Photo of tape on rishabh pant gloves: rishabh pant ke dastano par tape kya hai poora vivad:

tape on rishabh pant gloves: rishabh pant ke dastano par tape kya hai poora vivad:

August 27, 2021
Back to top button