Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will feature characters from Avatar

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, the fighting game with characters from the channel’s iconic cartoons, has two more fighters confirmed in the cast: Aang and Korra. The protagonists of Avatar: The Legend of Aang and The Legend of Korra were announced on the game’s Twitter.

    On the Airbender side, Aang will mostly use his staff in the clash and attacks of his main element. See details in the video below:

    Korra plays her role as an avatar using water, ice, fire and earth attacks, but also kicks and punches, as you can see in the following video:

    The new characters join the newly announced CatDog and April, revealed at Gamescom 2021, and also to the famous protagonists of SpongeBob, Rugrats, The Loud House, Ninja Mutant Turtles, Hey, Arnold! and other Nick classics.

    Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will be released on October 5th for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

