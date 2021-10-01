visa-wants-to-create-a-payment-channel-to-bring-together-blockchain-networks

With the popularization of cryptocurrencies — and the constant creation of new options — Visa is already thinking about creating a universal payment channel (UPC). The idea is that it connects multiple blockchains in order to allow digital currency transfers. “UPC seeks to be a blockchain network to add value to various forms of money, both the Visa network and others”, justifies the company.

Many central banks, such as those in the United Kingdom, the US and the European bloc, are already studying the launch of their own digital currencies (CBDCs) and are wondering if it will be possible to make international transfers. “Although cryptocurrencies aren’t part of everyday life today, they should play an important role in the future,” says Visa. The UPC will be able to process billions of transactions at reduced fees.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Art Rachen

The system should host digital currencies from central banks around the world as well as stablecoins — cryptocurrencies that maintain a relatively stable price (usually pegged to a commodity or currency or that have supply regulated by an algorithm) — and allow global transfers. An example of a stablecoin is the USDC, which is linked to the dollar — although it is not issued by a central bank, it can be compared to this type.

To connect different blockchains, the UPC intends to create dedicated payment channels between them. This means connecting CBDC networks of different countries or interconnecting CBDC networks with private stablecoin networks. “How about sending US$ 500 in USDC to a friend in London and they are automatically converted to digital pounds before they arrive at CBDC wallet?”, exemplifies the Visa document. “All this in real time, across different networks and compatible with multiple digital wallets.”

In July, Visa partnered with 50 crypto companies to allow their customers to use digital currencies. Furthermore, in August, the company purchased the non-fungible token (NFT) CryptoPunk, for US$ 150 thousand.

Source: Business Insider