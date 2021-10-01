What are the best subscriptions to watch football on my cell phone?
The large offer of subscription streaming services brings more and more content beyond on-demand options. There are, for example, different options that offer access to live broadcasts of major leagues and sporting events, and football could not be left out of this range of broadcasts.
If you want to subscribe to a streaming service to follow football matches, it is important to pay attention to different factors like the championships included, compatible devices and of course the price. Canaltech
has separated the main paid subscription services with football championships in the catalogue. See the options!
1. HBO Max
-
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
subscription plans starting at R$ ,169 per month
HBO’s streaming service provides content from different broadcasters, including TNT Sports Brasil, formerly called Esporte Interativo. As such, the HBO Max catalog offers live streams of all matches in the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier continental club championship.
In addition to European matches, the streaming service also broadcasts matches from the Brasileirão Serie A, the elite division of Brazilian football. However, only eight clubs have a broadcasting contract with the broadcaster, and the number of matches broadcast is lower. The service can also be accessed through the browser and has apps for Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV and Roku.
Subscription plans are divided between the mobile version, only for smartphones and tablets, and the multi-screen version, available for all devices and with three simultaneous screens. The monthly plan is offered for R$ ,74 in the mobile version and R$ 39,90 in the multi-screen version; the quarterly plan is offered for R$ 29,69 for three months on mobile or R$ 59,69 in the multi-screen version. Finally, the annual plan is offered for R$ 90,90 to year in the mobile version and R$ 239, 79 in the multi-screen version.
two. Star+
-
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
subscription plans starting at R$ 20,79 per month
Yet another Disney group streaming service, Star+ offers content from ESPN channels. The subscription provides access to live or on-demand programming of closed TV channels and also includes exclusive live broadcasts for the platform.
Star+ has a category dedicated to football broadcasts (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Despite not including UEFA Champions League broadcasts, Star+ is one of the main options for those who like to follow European football. The service includes national championship broadcasts from Spain, France, Holland, England, Italy and Portugal. For continental tournaments, displays UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches. South American football is represented with games from the first division of Argentina and CONMEBOL Libertadores
Star+ is also found with versions for browsers, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S| X, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TV and Samsung TV. It is offered separately for R$ 20,74 per month or R$ 169,90 per annum, but it is also present in signature combos with Disney+.
3. Premiere
-
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
subscription plans starting at R$ ,74 per month
Premiere is Grupo Globo’s pay-per-view service for the exhibition of the Brasileirão Serie A, Brasileirão Serie B and certain state football championships. It is the most complete option to watch the games of teams from the two main divisions of national football and has exclusive broadcasts.
Premiere is an option to follow Brazilian football (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
The Premiere app brings the latest results, schedule guide for upcoming matches, and also has a compact game viewing tab old ones on the platform. The service has versions for browsers, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.
Premiere subscription is offered for R$ 54,79 per month in the monthly version or 12 installments of R$ 29 ,79 in the annual plan. The package can still be signed in a combo with Globoplay, starting at R$ 69,90 per month, or as an additional channel on Amazon Prime Video or DirecTV Go, both for R$ 69,85 a month.
4. DirecTV GO
-
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
subscription plans starting at R$ 39,74 per month
DirecTV Go is an IPTV service that has a wide variety of sports channels and additional services with broadcasts of football matches. The subscription grants access to the channels BandSports, ESPN, ESPN Brasil, ESPN 2, SporTV, SporTV 2 and SporTV 3, in addition to open broadcasters that have sports broadcasts on the grid, such as Globo and SBT.
Guigo TV’s standard subscription gives access to the ESPN Extra channel and open stations with sports in their programming. The additional package Guigo Sports, for R$ 29,85 more than the subscription fee, it provides access to BandSports, ESPN, ESPN Brazil, ESPN 2 and FUEL TV. Other packages include children’s channels, soap operas and content for the whole family.
Guigo TV subscription is available for R$ 27,85 a month. The service supports browsers, Smart TVs, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox One.
6. TV NSports
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price:
subscription plans starting at R$ 54,79 with single payment
TV NSports is a live broadcasting platform with a different proposal from the others. The subscription is not made to the entire catalogue, but to specific channels of the leagues and competitions served by the company. This way, with a one-time payment, you have access to all live and on-demand content for your preferred modality.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use made by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of service Third party information by our readers is solely at your own risk. Source: Guigo TV, HBO Max, NSports, Premiere, Star+
The soccer championships available include the Campeonato Catarinense and the Brasileirão Série C, the third division of national football. There is also the possibility of subscribing to the streaming of the National Futsal League and channels for volleyball, basketball, beach tennis, handball, athletics, water sports and other Olympic modalities.
Each competition has a specific value for the subscription. In the case of Series C, it is possible to access games and other exclusive content in a single payment of R$ 79,85.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use made by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of service Third party information by our readers is solely at your own risk.
Source: Guigo TV, HBO Max, NSports, Premiere, Star+
