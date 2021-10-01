what-are-the-best-subscriptions-to-watch-football-on-my-cell-phone?

The large offer of subscription streaming services brings more and more content beyond on-demand options. There are, for example, different options that offer access to live broadcasts of major leagues and sporting events, and football could not be left out of this range of broadcasts.

If you want to subscribe to a streaming service to follow football matches, it is important to pay attention to different factors like the championships included, compatible devices and of course the price. Canaltech

has separated the main paid subscription services with football championships in the catalogue. See the options!

1. HBO Max

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: subscription plans starting at R$ ,169 per month HBO’s streaming service provides content from different broadcasters, including TNT Sports Brasil, formerly called Esporte Interativo. As such, the HBO Max catalog offers live streams of all matches in the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier continental club championship. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! HBO Max gives access to UEFA Champions League, Europe’s main club tournament (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) In addition to European matches, the streaming service also broadcasts matches from the Brasileirão Serie A, the elite division of Brazilian football. However, only eight clubs have a broadcasting contract with the broadcaster, and the number of matches broadcast is lower. The service can also be accessed through the browser and has apps for Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV and Roku. How to subscribe to HBO Max in Brazil Subscription plans are divided between the mobile version, only for smartphones and tablets, and the multi-screen version, available for all devices and with three simultaneous screens. The monthly plan is offered for R$ ,74 in the mobile version and R$ 39,90 in the multi-screen version; the quarterly plan is offered for R$ 29,69 for three months on mobile or R$ 59,69 in the multi-screen version. Finally, the annual plan is offered for R$ 90,90 to year in the mobile version and R$ 239, 79 in the multi-screen version. two. Star+ Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: subscription plans starting at R$ 20,79 per month

Yet another Disney group streaming service, Star+ offers content from ESPN channels. The subscription provides access to live or on-demand programming of closed TV channels and also includes exclusive live broadcasts for the platform.

Star+ has a category dedicated to football broadcasts (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Despite not including UEFA Champions League broadcasts, Star+ is one of the main options for those who like to follow European football. The service includes national championship broadcasts from Spain, France, Holland, England, Italy and Portugal. For continental tournaments, displays UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches. South American football is represented with games from the first division of Argentina and CONMEBOL Libertadores

Star+ is also found with versions for browsers, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S| X, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TV and Samsung TV. It is offered separately for R$ 20,74 per month or R$ 169,90 per annum, but it is also present in signature combos with Disney+.

3. Premiere

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: subscription plans starting at R$ ,74 per month Premiere is Grupo Globo’s pay-per-view service for the exhibition of the Brasileirão Serie A, Brasileirão Serie B and certain state football championships. It is the most complete option to watch the games of teams from the two main divisions of national football and has exclusive broadcasts. Premiere is an option to follow Brazilian football (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) The Premiere app brings the latest results, schedule guide for upcoming matches, and also has a compact game viewing tab old ones on the platform. The service has versions for browsers, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast. Premiere subscription is offered for R$ 54,79 per month in the monthly version or 12 installments of R$ 29 ,79 in the annual plan. The package can still be signed in a combo with Globoplay, starting at R$ 69,90 per month, or as an additional channel on Amazon Prime Video or DirecTV Go, both for R$ 69,85 a month. 4. DirecTV GO Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: subscription plans starting at R$ 39,74 per month

DirecTV Go is an IPTV service that has a wide variety of sports channels and additional services with broadcasts of football matches. The subscription grants access to the channels BandSports, ESPN, ESPN Brasil, ESPN 2, SporTV, SporTV 2 and SporTV 3, in addition to open broadcasters that have sports broadcasts on the grid, such as Globo and SBT.

DirecTV GO has live channels and additional packages with sports (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture) The amount of sports doesn’t stop there: DirecTV includes different additional services to your subscription. One of them is CONMEBOL TV, offered for R$ 32,85 per month and with access to the Copa Libertadores da América and Copa Sudamericana, the two main continental tournaments in South America. It is also possible to subscribe to the ESPN Extra channel, for R$ 9,169 per month, and Premiere per R$ 59,79. How to use DirecTV Go to watch live TV channels The standard subscription of DirecTV GO is offered for R$ 79,79 per month or R$ 699,90 per annum. The service also supports Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Elsys Smarty. 5. Guigo TV Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: subscription plans starting at R$ ,74 per month Another IPTV service option with closed channels is Guigo TV. The service does not have such a wide range of sports stations in the standard plan, but it does offer an additional package aimed at sports. Guigo TV brings together open and closed channels (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)

Guigo TV’s standard subscription gives access to the ESPN Extra channel and open stations with sports in their programming. The additional package Guigo Sports, for R$ 29,85 more than the subscription fee, it provides access to BandSports, ESPN, ESPN Brazil, ESPN 2 and FUEL TV. Other packages include children’s channels, soap operas and content for the whole family.

Guigo TV subscription is available for R$ 27,85 a month. The service supports browsers, Smart TVs, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Xbox One.

6. TV NSports

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: subscription plans starting at R$ 54,79 with single payment

TV NSports is a live broadcasting platform with a different proposal from the others. The subscription is not made to the entire catalogue, but to specific channels of the leagues and competitions served by the company. This way, with a one-time payment, you have access to all live and on-demand content for your preferred modality.