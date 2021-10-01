What is Potion Craft? Meet the alchemy simulator

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator entered Early Access on Steam on the day of September. In case you don’t know what we’re talking about, you can rest assured that Canaltech explains below what is the newest game from the TinyBuild studio, which has already worked on titles like Hello Neighbor, Graveyard Keeper, Pigeon Simulator and many others.

Potion Craft is a resource management and crafting game, but it doesn’t follow a usual formula. Whenever we talk about resource management and creation, we think of something more Minecraft, right? But in this case, it’s completely different. In the TinyBuild game, you are an alchemist and you must run your potions shop, fulfilling the city’s varied requests.

The Creation System
Image: Disclosure/TinyBuild

Unlike what happens in games where you have an abundant amount of resources on a map and must go collecting to create items, Potion Craft puts the player in front of a crafting system with a more lilting style. You get the ingredients from your backyard and use them to create the recipes you need.

After that, you must throw the items in the cauldron and work the mixtures until you get the necessary potions. It is during this time that the Potion Craft differential takes place. Using your cauldron and ingredient combinations, the system for learning new potions or creating more potent versions of the ones you already know comes from how you manage the entire process.

Place the right ingredients and you will get a healing potion. Add too much, and you might end up missing the potion and have to start from scratch. It is a system of creation that is not without punishment, but it is less definitive than the others. If you notice that the potion is going the wrong way, you can add more water to the cauldron to dilute the recipe and slow down the progression.

Resource Management


Image: Disclosure/TinyBuild



Potion Craft puts the player in charge of their own alchemy shop . So, you must know how to manage your resources in order to keep the establishment running. You can negotiate with buyers to get more money and also buy rare ingredients from merchants who pass by your house. Manage your resources wisely to keep your store’s popularity high, as if it declines, people will stop frequenting it.


    Having said all that, the important thing is to understand that this is an entire game based on discovering new potions and meeting the demands of the village — which will make a lot of bizarre requests, by the way. With a simple gameplay, the game offers a fun creation mode and without having to rack your brains when getting your hands dirty.

    Potion Craft : Alchemist Simulator is available for PC and costs R$ 21,28 in Early Access.

