what-is-potion-craft?-meet-the-alchemy-simulator

Unlike what happens in games where you have an abundant amount of resources on a map and must go collecting to create items, Potion Craft puts the player in front of a crafting system with a more lilting style. You get the ingredients from your backyard and use them to create the recipes you need.

After that, you must throw the items in the cauldron and work the mixtures until you get the necessary potions. It is during this time that the Potion Craft differential takes place. Using your cauldron and ingredient combinations, the system for learning new potions or creating more potent versions of the ones you already know comes from how you manage the entire process.

Place the right ingredients and you will get a healing potion. Add too much, and you might end up missing the potion and have to start from scratch. It is a system of creation that is not without punishment, but it is less definitive than the others. If you notice that the potion is going the wrong way, you can add more water to the cauldron to dilute the recipe and slow down the progression.