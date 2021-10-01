What is Potion Craft? Meet the alchemy simulator
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator entered Early Access on Steam on the day of September. In case you don’t know what we’re talking about, you can rest assured that Canaltech explains below what is the newest game from the TinyBuild studio, which has already worked on titles like Hello Neighbor, Graveyard Keeper, Pigeon Simulator and many others.
Potion Craft is a resource management and crafting game, but it doesn’t follow a usual formula. Whenever we talk about resource management and creation, we think of something more Minecraft, right? But in this case, it’s completely different. In the TinyBuild game, you are an alchemist and you must run your potions shop, fulfilling the city’s varied requests.