sexual-stimulant-“love-honey”-can-cause-serious-health-problems

In the analysis by Unicamp, the researchers started with three samples of “love honey”, from different brands. According to the team, despite the packaging showing a % natural composition , it was detected the presence of two remedies, Sildenafil and Tadalafil. Both are used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

In the decision, it was clarified that the substance had no registration with the body or any proof of its actual composition. Without knowing the content, quality control inspection is also impossible.

For the coordinator of CIATox, José Luiz Costa, the use of these substances depends on medical evaluation, especially for people who suffer from health problems such as heart disease and uncontrolled hypertension.

“When a person takes a medication with a recommendation, the doctor knows what their health problems are. The risk of an adverse effect exists, but it is controlled. Someone who takes these medications on their own may be putting their health at risk without knowing it. Despite the label saying that the composition consists only of plant extracts, there is nothing natural about them,” says Costa.

Complications of using the compound

“The over-the-counter use of these drugs can cause serious unwanted effects, such as prolonged priapism and irreversible limb damage. For women with health problems, such as heart disease, there are also risks”, warns CIATox.

In addition, the concomitant ingestion with alcohol or other drugs may increase the risk of intensification of side effects such as dizziness, hypotension and headaches. In cardiac patients, Sildenafil and Tadalafil can lead to severe, potentially fatal hypotension.