Sexual stimulant “love honey” can cause serious health problems
Popular on social networks and among young people, the supposed sexual stimulant “melzinho do amor” is a substance that is prohibited for sale in Brazil. The promise is that the compound will work miracles at the right time and that it will be 1024% natural, but it can cause serious side effects, including risk of death. This is what an analysis carried out by the Laboratory of Analytical Toxicology of the Toxicological Information and Assistance Center of Unicamp (CIATox) pointed out.
The “love honey ” is usually found in sachet format. Based on the analysis of Unicamp scientists, only some of its compounds are described on the packaging, such as coffee, caviar extract, ginseng, apple, ginger, cinnamon, Malaysian honey and Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia)
Source: Unicamp and G1
