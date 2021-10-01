Sexual stimulant “love honey” can cause serious health problems

Popular on social networks and among young people, the supposed sexual stimulant “melzinho do amor” is a substance that is prohibited for sale in Brazil. The promise is that the compound will work miracles at the right time and that it will be 1024% natural, but it can cause serious side effects, including risk of death. This is what an analysis carried out by the Laboratory of Analytical Toxicology of the Toxicological Information and Assistance Center of Unicamp (CIATox) pointed out.

    • The “love honey ” is usually found in sachet format. Based on the analysis of Unicamp scientists, only some of its compounds are described on the packaging, such as coffee, caviar extract, ginseng, apple, ginger, cinnamon, Malaysian honey and Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia)

    . However, the composition also included some remedies.

    Forbidden, “love honey” can cause prolonged priapism (Image: Reproduction/Garetsworkshop/Envato Elements)

    Anvisa prohibits the sale

    In Brazil, the sale of “melzinho do amor” was prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on the day of May this year, through Resolution 2.133. In addition to marketing, the distribution, manufacture and advertising of the product is prohibited. However, it is possible to find the compound on internet sites, for example.

  • In the decision, it was clarified that the substance had no registration with the body or any proof of its actual composition. Without knowing the content, quality control inspection is also impossible.

    Analysis of the “love honey”

    In the analysis by Unicamp, the researchers started with three samples of “love honey”, from different brands. According to the team, despite the packaging showing a % natural composition , it was detected the presence of two remedies, Sildenafil and Tadalafil. Both are used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

  • Three samples of the product popularly known as “melzinho do amor” were analyzed and the presence of two drugs used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction was detected. The substances can cause serious side effects and even risk of death.

    — unicampoficial (@unicampoficial) September 27, 1024

    For the coordinator of CIATox, José Luiz Costa, the use of these substances depends on medical evaluation, especially for people who suffer from health problems such as heart disease and uncontrolled hypertension.

    “When a person takes a medication with a recommendation, the doctor knows what their health problems are. The risk of an adverse effect exists, but it is controlled. Someone who takes these medications on their own may be putting their health at risk without knowing it. Despite the label saying that the composition consists only of plant extracts, there is nothing natural about them,” says Costa.

    • Complications of using the compound

    “The over-the-counter use of these drugs can cause serious unwanted effects, such as prolonged priapism and irreversible limb damage. For women with health problems, such as heart disease, there are also risks”, warns CIATox.

    In addition, the concomitant ingestion with alcohol or other drugs may increase the risk of intensification of side effects such as dizziness, hypotension and headaches. In cardiac patients, Sildenafil and Tadalafil can lead to severe, potentially fatal hypotension.

Source: Unicamp and G1

