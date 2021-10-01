sustainable-laboratory-brewed-coffee-smells-and-tastes-like-a-real-drink

Scientists at the Research Center of Finland (VTT) have developed a type of sustainable coffee using fermentable plant cells, harvested from pieces of leaves from real plants. The production process is similar to that used to manufacture laboratory-grown meats. 1st laboratory-grown meat factory in the world opens in Israel



BRF buys startup to bet on laboratory meat as a food future

Startup wants to launch beef fillet “plant meat” printed in 3D next year The aim is to reduce the environmental impact caused by conventional coffee production. According to the UN, the cultivation of plants requires a very high consumption of water — about 140 liters per cup of coffee. In addition, fertilizers and pesticides used in coffee plantations can contaminate the soil in the long term. “The idea is to use biotechnology instead of conventional agriculture for food production, providing alternative routes that they are less dependent on unsustainable cultivation practices,” says the head of the VTT biotechnology laboratory Heiko Rischer, lead author of the study. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Laboratory coffee The production process of laboratory-grown coffee begins with the choice of leaves and other parts of the plants. Researchers use different growth media and varied environments with specific nutrients to stimulate fermentation and replication of plant cells.

“Simplifying the entire process, the cells are transferred to a bioreactor from where the resulting biomass is then harvested”, explains Rischer. “The cells then go through a drying system and then are roasted so that the coffee can be produced in the most sustainable way possible.”

According to Finnish scientists, the smell and taste of coffee laboratory-produced coffee is very similar to regular coffee, with the advantage of not using fertilizers or pesticides and having an infinitely lower water consumption to cultivate the same amount of drink.

More than a cup

Researchers believe they are about four or five years away from increasing sustainable coffee production and ensure the necessary regulatory approval to market it on an industrial scale. The idea is not to completely replace conventional cultivation, but to minimize environmental damage.