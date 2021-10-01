App Google One is redecorated with a look based on Material You; check out

The Google One application started to receive the interface adjustments based on Material You, new design language from Gigante das Pesquisas. The company’s backup manager reorganizes menu navigation, has a reworked look and finally gains support for the dark theme.

The changes to Google One follow the pattern seen in all other apps in the company’s ecosystem: the navigation buttons have been relocated to the bottom, with a capsule-shaped indicator.

The dynamic colors of Material You are more evident in the light theme (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

To anyone’s surprise, the dynamic theme is also present in the app (by weight, by the way). The predominance of colors extracted from the wallpaper is clearly visible, with a light tone over the entire interface and greater contrast in fonts and buttons.

The settings section has been relocated for the “hamburger” menu in the upper left corner, something that favors navigation in the app, now more consistent with other programs in the ecosystem. Other than that, the navigation remains pretty much the same, so it won’t be that difficult to adapt to the new model.

Theme dark on Google One

Finally, dark mode follows the pattern of every Google app: colors prioritize a palette based on dark grey, reducing discomfort when the app is consulted in dimly lit environments. The presence of color, however, rules out any chance of battery saving on smartphones with OLED screens.

The dark theme is a very welcome addition to the Google One app , since he didn’t have the alternative since its launch in 2018 (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

The new Google One interface can be obtained in version 1.117 of the app and, as always, it is gradually being distributed. As with Gmail and Chrome, Material You elements are likely to appear in older versions of Android (except the dynamic theme, a feature unique to the new OS). Keep an eye out for updates from the backup manager on the Play Store.

Source: 9to5Google

