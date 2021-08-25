Gamescom 2021 | Opening Night Live’s main announcements

The Opening Night Live presentation at Gamescom 2021 was held this Wednesday (25), kicking off the German event and bringing many new games for computers and consoles. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the studios brought ads for big games like Saints Row, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6, Horizon Forbidden West, Fall Guys, Death Stranding and many others.

In order not to let anything go by, Canaltech separated the main advertisements that were rolled in the broadcast for cell phones, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. Check it out below:

Saints Row

Opening the presentation, Deep Silver announced the reboot of the acclaimed series for major consoles and computers. The game will be released on February 25 and will feature characters and groups unprecedented in the franchise.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Similar to the classic XCOM, 2K has unveiled the new game featuring characters from Marvel Comics. The game will be a turn-based strategy and combat RPG with characters from the Avengers, X-Men and Fugitives.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

In Activision’s new FPS video, the focus was on the playable character Polina Petrova (Laura Bailey), showing gameplay in Stalingrad. The trailer also showed more of the weapons and stealth mode of combat.

Infinite Halo

Without showing up on Xbox Stream yesterday (24), the next game in the franchise got a date during ONL. After rumors, the game was confirmed to debut on PC and Xbox consoles on December 8th.

Cult of the Lamb

Devolver Digital also showed up on live, presenting its new indie, starring a demonic and cute little lamb. The game will be released in 2022 for PC and consoles, with a theme of rituals and other bizarre things involving adorable creatures.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania and Persona 5

Morgana, the cat from Atlus RPG, will reach the SEGA title through a DLC. The surprise was announced along with a video of the different game modes. The mascot will be available on November 2nd, a month after the release of Super Monkey on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Midnight Fight Express

With another appearance at the fair, Humble Games announced its new combat game involving gangs, law enforcement officials, sadomasochists and even religious. The craziness will hit PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch between June and September 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

In the presentation, the character April O’Neil was confirmed as a playable character. The revelation was made in a video, which showed a bit of the New York reporter in action at the retro beat’em up:

Rider’s Republic

With the beta open until August 28th, Ubisoft’s chaotic extreme sports game has got another trailer. This time, the focus is on activities beyond bikes, motorcycles and other vehicles, as well as promoting the testing phase. The game arrives on October 28, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

UFL

FIFA and eFootbal have another opponent arriving on the field. Developed by Strikerz Inc., the simulator was announced with a video, stating that it will be free and that it will reach the main consoles, but without saying which ones or when it will arrive.

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

The most troubled family in the faraway galaxy has been given a new trailer with the unveiling of a new launch window during the event. The series features games from The Phantom Menace (I) to The Skywalker Ascension (IX) and arrives in the first half of 2022.

The Outlast Trials

Red Barrels’ new survival horror has yet another trailer, this time highlighting the gameplay of the game and confirming it’s cooperative multiplayer. The plot of the new title will be set in the Cold War, with guinea pigs victims of brainwashing.

dokev

Pearl Abyss unveiled its MMO mobile in 2019, but hasn’t shown anything new since. During Gamescom, the studio presented a gameplay full of details and with a soundtrack very bubblegum. The title is not yet scheduled for release.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

The sequel to the dinosaur park manager got a video showing the large reptiles and some of the scenarios available in the game. At the presentation, the game was confirmed for November 9th and is already on pre-order on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Far Cry 6

With release approaching, the next game in the popular Ubisoft FPS franchise has gained yet another trailer detailing the conflict between Dani Rojas and Anton Castillo, in the fictional country of Yara.

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

The free battle royale that brings together the franchise’s bloodthirsty monsters and weapons has early access confirmed for September 7, 2021. The revelation came in a video detailing the Clan Toreador as they fight in the alleyways of Prague, capital of the Czech Republic.

Park Beyond

Bandai Namco’s new bet for consoles and computers is a great amusement park manager, but totally given over to insanity and bypassing the laws of physics.

Forbidden West horizon

After rumors suggested that the date for the continuation of Horizon Zero Dawn would change to 2022, Mathijs de Jonge, developer at Guerilla Games, confirmed at the event that the next chapter in Aloy’s story will arrive on February 18th.

Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18, 2022 for PS5 & PS4.

Pre-orders go live September 2.

Full details: https://t.co/wr0Vy7S86t pic.twitter.com/UMTtFILla9

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 25, 2021

Lost Judgment

With its release approaching, yet another intense combat video from researcher Takayuki Yagami’s game was presented at Gamescom. The action game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 24th.

King of Fighters XV: The King of Fighters

The fighting game received a new special launch trailer, confirming its debut on PCs and consoles on February 17, 2022. The game will feature 39 characters, including those from previous games, an all-new story and more.

Fall Guys and Mogli

Wolf Boy, Balu, Shere Khan and other characters from the iconic Disney movie will hit Mediatonic’s hit September 3-12, on different dates.

Age of Empires

After a video showing how a Trebuchet works on Xbox Stream, ONL was shown a new gameplay trailer with The Rise of Moscow campaign and the Holy Roman Empire civilization.

New World

Amazon Game Studios took advantage of the panel to announce the date of the new open beta of their MMORPG. The testing phase starts on September 9th.

🧭 Chart your course and determine your fate!

From shipwrecked survivor to legendary hero, grow as an adventurer as you explore the ancient mysteries of Aeternum!

Open Beta starts September 9th!

⚔️ https://t.co/rjftWBn6Ao pic.twitter.com/iMpyeLVXOI

— New World (@playnewworld) August 25, 2021

Valheim: Hearth & Home

Huts and recipes are on their way to the Viking survival co-op game. The expansion will be released on September 16th and received an animated trailer to promote the debut.

CrossfireX

The FPS developed by Smilegate in conjunction with Remedy Entertainment received a new video focused on multiplayer. The debut date on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S has yet to be confirmed, but it is set for 2021.

Aloy on Genshin Impact

The presence of the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West had already been announced in July 2021. Now, the character has won a teaser highlighting her combat and moves in the popular miHoYo game.

Sifu

The martial arts game received a new release date in a frantic video. Scheduled for 2021, it will debut on February 22, 2022 on PC, PS4 and PS5.

Death’s Stranding Director’s Cut

Closing the event, more new features of the long-awaited improved version of Hideo Kojima’s game were presented. Among them, the arrival of a jetpack for exploration, motorcycle maneuvers, combat details and one of the new missions.

