disney+-releases-in-october-2021

October is the month to celebrate Halloween and that’s why Disney+ thought of a schedule full of scary news and themed for the North American holiday to leave all subscribers in the mood for trick or treat. Among new movies, new series, new episodes and exclusive documentaries, the main highlights of Disney+ in October are the Halloween productions, such as LEGO Star Wars: Scary Tales and Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Terrifying Party.

Among the other news, there are two premieres of original content worth keeping an eye on, one of which is right at the beginning of the month: To the Stars, exclusive documentary for fans of space plots, will take the viewer to the wider world of NASA; and Just Beyond, inspired by the works of RL Stine, promises to explore the supernatural in surprising stories.

For the little ones, the Disney will make available all the films in the franchise Alvin and the Chipmunks , with weekly premieres to encourage the marathon throughout the month. Among other news, there are new episodes of Science of the Absurd, Holly Hobbieand Ducktales. There are also updates to the platform’s original series, such as Tico and Teco: Life in the Park, Early Doctor, Turner and Hooch and What If…?, an exclusive Marvel series that says goodbye to the catalog in the first half of the month.

Check out the main highlights below and the complete list of releases on Disney+ at the end of the article.

This Halloween special Star Wars takes place right after the events of The Skywalker Ascension , with Poe and BB-8 needing to make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar, where they meet the greedy and conniving Grabal la el Hutt, who bought Darth Vader's castle and is turning it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive luxury hotel inspired by The Order of Sith Lords. While waiting for their X-Wing to be fixed, Poe, BB-8, Graballa and Dean (a brave and fearless boy who works as a mechanic for Graballa) venture into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal assistant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé tells three spooky stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from all eras of Star Wars. Alvin and the Squirrels (/01) As part of the programming aimed at kids, Disney+ will premiere one movie from the franchise Alvin and the Chipmunks per week, with the first being made available at the beginning of the month. The series follows Alvin, Simon and Theodore, three playful, talkative squirrels who discover a natural talent for music and soon take on the world with their success. However, not everything is glamorous in the life of a pop star, and now they must learn that with a lot of fame comes a huge responsibility. Towards the Stars (/06) (Image: Disclosure / Disney+) A six-part documentary series with "fly on the wall" access to NASA's wider world, with cameras on Earth and in space. NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy is on a mission to get back into his space suit for one last mission. This series follows Chris and the entire team as they take on missions that risk their lives, limbs and reputation for the greater good of humanity. Join them as their quests unfold. Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Terrifying Party (/ 06) (Image: Disclosure / Disney+) The famous and fearless Great Gonzo accepts the biggest challenge of his life spending the night in the scariest place on Earth: na The Haunted Mansion. With his friend Pepe, the Shrimp King, this musical comedy brings together Kermit and the entire Muppet gang portraying the beloved fun ghosts of The Haunted Mansion in this sensational Muppet adventure that is a laugh to death. Just Beyond (13/08) (Image: Disclosure / Disney+) Inspired by the works of RL Stine, Just Beyond is an eight-episode series that explores the supernatural and tells surprising and provocative stories from a reality beyond the one we know. Each episode brings the viewer new characters who embark on an amazing journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, ghosts and parallel universes. Under Wraps: A Mummy on Halloween (15/06) (Image: Disclosure / Disney+) This movie is a remake of the production of the same name 1024, taking a more modern cast and story. On Halloween, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy agree to help a mummy of 3000 years to find your lost love before it's too late. They will risk their lives to obstruct a thief's plan to sell the mummy's sarcophagus. Children will have to race against time to return their new friend to his resting place before he turns to dust and loses his soul forever.

