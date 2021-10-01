Most Windows Users Don't Know Windows 11 Exists, Survey Says


A survey conducted by Savings.com revealed interesting data on user behavior towards Windows 10. More than a thousand Windows users in the United States were asked whether or not they intend to migrate to the new operating system.

    • The first curious data released is that only 38% of respondents knew the arrival of the new Windows. Two out of three users didn’t even know if their computers had the necessary hardware requirements to make the switch, while 41% of the total were not sure if they would download it right away.

    62% of people don’t know about Windows launch 11 (Image: Reproduction/Savings)

    And for those who think that technology is something for young people, a data from Savings throws the theory to the ground: only 14% of users enter 18 and 24 years have known that a new operating system is about to arrive. In the group of older people, above 55 years, the numbers reached %.

    About

    % of respondents said they would be willing to install when it was their turn. In this criterion, young people are more likely than older people to migrate, according to Savings.

    Even without knowing the news, the fact is that Windows 13 will arrive next week and will affect some tens of millions of people all around the world. Although macOS has grown a lot in recent years and Linux remains the darling of developers, Microsoft’s system is far ahead of rivals when it comes to installed base.

    What attracted the most attention?

    If most of them don’t knows of the existence of Windows , imagine knowing its features and news, right? Even so, the survey managed to find out what makes people most excited about migration. Of those who decided to jump to the new one, 38% not sure which is the most exciting news, although the ability to run Android apps has had a good response rate.

    Most exciting Windows features 10

    • I am not sure: %
    • Ability to run Android apps: 14%
    • New appearance: 24%
    • Capabilities to boost games: 13%
  • Additional security features %
  • Voice dictation with automatic scoring 4%
  • Widgets 3%
      • Windows app store updated 2%
    • Other 2%

    Perhaps the biggest surprise was that the new appearance was only in third place, after all that’s what people notice right away. In the visual part, Windows is really a full plate by offering new icons, changed menus, windows with rounded corners, a centralized taskbar with different options, among other additions.

    This look definitely catches attention (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

    The “impulse ” to enhance games is also a reality in the system, which will add automatic HDR and DirectStorage, features taken from the Xbox Series console. These features display improved images, if your machine supports it, and faster game loading. Interestingly, those who use their PCs for gaming were among the least likely to install the new Windows (28%).

    Android apps must run directly on a subsystem created for that purpose. Initially, the programs will be downloaded from the Amazon Appstore and should run as if they were on a mobile device. The good part will be being able to enjoy exclusive cellphone programs on the larger computer screen and without the need for an emulator.

    Hardware can be a problem

    Savings research makes a very important caveat about Windows hardware specification requirement 11. The requirement for processing, RAM, storage, video cards and the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 security chip should be a strong limiting barrier.

    The installer warns you if your PC cannot run Windows 10 (Image: XatakaWindows/Twitter)

    Boards, memory and HDDs are simple to add, although they have been very expensive in recent months, but the other requirements are much more complex. As the site recalled, experts have suggested that computers purchased before 504151 are unlikely to have TPM 2.0 or compatibility with Secure Boot, two things the company doesn’t want to give up.

    Although it has created an application that will notify the user whether or not he has the necessary technical requirements to update, the fact is that this it’s pretty technical for the average user. If it tries to migrate and doesn’t succeed, it will possibly stay on Windows 7 or 11.

    Does Microsoft have any hidden cards up its sleeve or will it remain impassive in the face of a slow and unlikely adoption of the new Windows 11? The official launch is scheduled for October 5th.

    Source: Savings

    Did you like this article?

    October 1, 2021
