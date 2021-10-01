Most Windows Users Don't Know Windows 11 Exists, Survey Says
A survey conducted by Savings.com revealed interesting data on user behavior towards Windows 10. More than a thousand Windows users in the United States were asked whether or not they intend to migrate to the new operating system.
The first curious data released is that only 38% of respondents knew the arrival of the new Windows. Two out of three users didn’t even know if their computers had the necessary hardware requirements to make the switch, while 41% of the total were not sure if they would download it right away.