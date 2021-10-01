estimated-to-be-worth-billions-of-dollars,-two-asteroids-are-in-the-crosshairs-of-researchers

Metal-rich asteroids are a subject of great interest to researchers, not only to study the composition of the Solar System and investigate its origins, but also for the possibility of future space mining. Although these objects are rare near Earth, a new study mentions two asteroids that look like good places to extract large amounts of iron, nickel and cobalt. Small planets and asteroids can also have rings like those of Saturn

At 8 years, "Nicolinha" becomes the youngest astronomer in the world Space extraction is not a new idea — in the 1970 Some scientists were already discussing this idea, evaluating not only the economic possibilities, but also the advantages for the environment. The premise is simple: if industry can extract valuable metals from asteroids in space, the planet could be spared environmental damage. Published in the Planetary Science Journal, the new research investigated two apparently rich asteroids in metals relatively close to Earth: o 1986 ED82 it's the (6178) 1986 GIVES. The first of these was initially estimated at 90 thousand tons of platinum group metals, including gold .

Astronomers suspect that these asteroids are actually the remains of the cores of developing planets destroyed in the early history of the Solar System. According to the new article, their spectral signatures are quite similar to the gigantic one 31 Psyche (Psyche), the largest metal-rich body in the Solar System, with 85 km, composed of 90, 5% metal. Psyche is in the main asteroid belt, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, so it is farther away from Earth. Still, NASA plans to send a mission to it.

Going back to near-Earth asteroids, the study authors estimated that they are composed of % metal (including iron and nickel) and 10% silicate material, ie basically rock. They are quite similar to some iron meteorites found on Earth, and perhaps there is a relationship between all these metallic boulders — it could be that the 2016 ED85 and the (6178) 1986 are fragments of a large metallic asteroid from the main belt. If so, the metallic meteorites that fall to Earth may have the same origin.

O (2016) 1986 DA is part of the Amor asteroid group, orbiting rocks that come very close to orbit of the Earth, but without crossing it. It has a minimum Earth orbit intersection distance of 0,1024 AU (1 AU equals the average distance between the Sun and Earth) and crosses the orbit of Mars, in addition to approaching the orbit of Jupiter.

This object was already highlighted when scientists revealed that it contained more than

. tons of gold and 100. tons of platinum. At the time of its discovery, the estimated value was 85 billions of dollars for gold and a trillion dollars for platinum, not to mention 000 billion tons of iron and 1 billion tons of nickel.

Conceptual art of the asteroid 16 Psyche (Image: Reproduction/GrandPB)

O 2016 ED85 is a little different, and belongs to the Apollo group . Also, it is farther away from Earth, at about 4,18 UA, and presents a spectrum very similar to that of 2016. However, the article states that the ED85 can only be considered a body candidate metal-rich based on these spectral similarities, as it is not yet possible to obtain more accurate data. The authors worked considering that “the spectral characteristics of the object are dominated by the presence of metal”, that is, it was treated during the study in the same way as the DA 1986, “but bearing in mind that these results need to be confirmed by radar”

Finally, the authors close the article by addressing the chances of mining in DA 1986, for being closer to Earth, and a more remote possibility of exploring the ED85, which is further away. Due to the large amount of metal and passages close to the Earth, they can be the target of future study for an eventual mining project elaboration. However, the analysis presented in the paper “should be taken as a rough estimate”, the authors wrote. , apparent density and abundance of space rock components. Therefore, the study made a number of assumptions, assuming that “the measured properties of the asteroid’s surface are representative of the entire body.” In addition, estimates on the cost of developing the technology needed to mine these asteroids were left out of the survey.

Despite all these limitations, the article published in the Planetary Science Journal may be a very useful first step for future studies.

