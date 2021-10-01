TikTok will sell NFTs of videos by artists such as Grimes and Lil Nas X
TikTok has partnered with content creators and artists to launch a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The idea was to select featured videos on TikTok Top Moments and grant ownership of them to those interested in buying them at auction. Some renowned NFT developers such as Coin Artist, x0r, RTFKT, Grimes should participate in this action, which should give an even more special character to collectors.
According to the social network, some well-known figures on the platform should participate: Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Mars and Gary Vaynerchuk. All income collected will be redirected to the token artists and makers, without any TikTok discount. The promise is to release only six “culturally significant” videos of the artists, with
The online sale will start on October 6th, with simultaneous exhibition of the contents at the Museum of the Moving Image, in Queens, New York, until November 5th . To acquire, you need to use Ethereum’s blockchain network: NFTs can be resold or moved to other accounts through the Immutable X website, which will take care of marketing.
When the auction deadline is complete, the highest bidder will take each of the files. And for those who are concerned about the high rates of the network, the Immutable X Layer-2 promises “zero gas” for those who acquire and mint the files.
These are some of the videos auctioned:
@rudy_willingham frames printed, cut and shot in camera! Happy Pride Month everybody! #lilnasx #pridemonth #foryourpride #prideanthems ♬ MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
@curtisroach You ever be bored at the house bored?🔥🔥 #checkthisout #bored #fyp #foryou #xycba #rap #viral ♬ BORED IN THE HOUSE – Curtis Roach
@fnmeka Can you guess what I’m cooking? 🥘 #chef #cooking #cucumberchallenge ♬ original sound – FNMeka
Lil Nas X will be the first celebrity to release her video in partnership with Rudy Willingham, while Grimes paired up with Brittany Broski — the proceeds from this NFT will go to a charity — and then later with Bella Poarch.
TikTok is not the first social platform to release its NFT collections. Twitter did this in June, by distributing to 93 lucky NFTs exclusive to the social network. The founder of the birdie social network, Jack Dorsey, is a token enthusiast and even auctioned his first tweet on the network in March 400.
Source: TikTok
