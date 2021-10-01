tiktok-will-sell-nfts-of-videos-by-artists-such-as-grimes-and-lil-nas-x

TikTok has partnered with content creators and artists to launch a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The idea was to select featured videos on TikTok Top Moments and grant ownership of them to those interested in buying them at auction. Some renowned NFT developers such as Coin Artist, x0r, RTFKT, Grimes should participate in this action, which should give an even more special character to collectors.

According to the social network, some well-known figures on the platform should participate: Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Mars and Gary Vaynerchuk. All income collected will be redirected to the token artists and makers, without any TikTok discount. The promise is to release only six “culturally significant” videos of the artists, with

crossover musical and joint performances. Auction of NFTs is new in Tiktok (Image: Reproduction/TikTok)

The online sale will start on October 6th, with simultaneous exhibition of the contents at the Museum of the Moving Image, in Queens, New York, until November 5th . To acquire, you need to use Ethereum’s blockchain network: NFTs can be resold or moved to other accounts through the Immutable X website, which will take care of marketing.

