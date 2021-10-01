DC Comics will distribute NFTs of its superheroes during the DC FanDome

Can you imagine owning some digital art of your favorite DC Comics superhero and having an exclusive authenticity seal? This will soon be possible. The American comic book publisher will enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a massive distribution of virtual collectibles. -Night and why they’re closer to the MCU

    • Collectable illustrations will be selected by the artist Jim Lee, author of Gambit, for Marvel, and several other projects in DC itself. The entire list of collectibles that will be delivered has not been disclosed, but only registered members of the DC FanDome will have the chance to own them.

    Those who publicize the event on social media will also be entitled to a second NFT. This will be an interesting occasion to enter the world of non-fungible tokens, mainly because DC must repeat the action on other occasions.

    The DC FanDome will take place on October 5th (Image: Playback/DC Comics)

    Each of Batman and Woman- Maravilha chose the Palm NFT Studio, an ecosystem built with Ethereum, to enable token certification. The decision was motivated by Palm’s low environmental impact culture, which claims to be 198, 9% more energy efficient than that Proof of Work systems, a decentralized protocol used by blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

    What are NFTs?

    Non-fungible tokens are collectible digital figures that have moved billions of dollars on the internet. It is usually the original of some element (digital art, meme or historical record) whose authenticity is proven by a decentralized system, the blockchains. Examples of well-known NFTs are famous internet memes, such as the Chloe girl, or the world’s first tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey himself.

    Having an NFT of your favorite hero does not guarantee ownership or the rights to the character, but it provides a unique stamp of originality and could be worth millions in the digital market — the rarer the more expensive the collectible tends to be. In the case of DC, the figures that will be distributed have different levels of exclusivity: common, rare or legendary — each fan can have up to three of each hero.

    The DC FanDome is marked for the October 5th of this year and registration for the event is already open. As usual, the schedule will be filled with live broadcasts and activities, 100% online, with the right to chat with artists about their creations or participations in the universe of the publisher.

    Source: DC Comics

