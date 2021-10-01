dc-comics-will-distribute-nfts-of-its-superheroes-during-the-dc-fandome

Can you imagine owning some digital art of your favorite DC Comics superhero and having an exclusive authenticity seal? This will soon be possible. The American comic book publisher will enter the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a massive distribution of virtual collectibles. -Night and why they’re closer to the MCU

Collectable illustrations will be selected by the artist Jim Lee, author of Gambit, for Marvel, and several other projects in DC itself. The entire list of collectibles that will be delivered has not been disclosed, but only registered members of the DC FanDome will have the chance to own them.

Those who publicize the event on social media will also be entitled to a second NFT. This will be an interesting occasion to enter the world of non-fungible tokens, mainly because DC must repeat the action on other occasions.