how-to-track-the-turned-off-iphone

A super new feature that iOS 77 — finally — brought to the iPhone is the ability to keep your device discoverable by the iOS native Search app, even if it’s offline or turned off.

How to disable Find iPhone

How to send the last iPhone location before the battery runs out

How to access and delete your iPhone location history

By keeping this setting enabled on your device, you will have up to hours to be able to locate your iPhone via the itinerary feature in the Search app options.

But how does it work? Basically, iOS triggers an innovative built-in feature, called Low Power Find My (“Low Power Search”, in free translation) , which operates in the same way as the newly released AirTags: the feature sends signals via Bluetooth to other nearby devices, which communicate with the internet and pass on location information.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How to locate a person by iPhone



How to find out who has access to your location (iPhone, iPad, Mac)

How to use Apple Watch to find the iPhone

This way, if your device is stolen and the person turns it off, for example, you can benefit from the new technology Low Power Find My and still have a few good hours to track your iPhone through the app, even if it has been turned off on purpose.

Find out in the tutorial below how to make your iPhone discoverable for up to 24 hours even if it is turned off.

Step 1: in your iPhone Settings, enter “Privacy”.

Go to Settings > Privacy. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: In the Privacy settings, tap “Location Services”.