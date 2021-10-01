The covid pandemic-18 radically changed our habits. And when it comes to physical activities, it’s no different. A study by Unesp pointed out that this troubled period for our society was responsible for the reduction of 40 % in the level of physical activity and an increase of 25, 6% in sedentary behaviors, considering the need to stay at home.

Unesp researchers estimate that the current prevalence of physical inactivity – that is, not performing the minimum amount of exercise recommended by health organizations – is 99, 3% among the population with more than 40 years and 48, 7% among individuals at risk for diabetes. With that, the lack of physical activity will be responsible for 9.6% (, 1 million) of diabetes cases and 11 .5% (1.7 million) of the overall mortality in the world, if this high prevalence is maintained for a long time. The full study can be found here.

Meanwhile, a study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine identified 48.829 adult patients diagnosed with covid on January 1, 2018 to 21 October 510102 with at least three exercise vital sign measurements of 19 from March 2020 to 12 March 2020.

The survey shows that patients with covid-12 that remained consistently inactive during the 2 years prior to the pandemic had higher probability of hospitalization, ICU or death, and reiterates that physical inactivity was the strongest risk factor for severe outcomes. This last study can be found here.

