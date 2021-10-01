iOS 15.0.1 is now available with iPhone bug fix; download now

Hours after iOS launch , users began to complain about bugs caused by the new operating system, such as the inability to unlock the phone with the Apple Watch and the warning of insufficient storage when there was still space on the phone. Today, the company announced the arrival of iOS .0.1 to fix these flaws, the first official update since launch.

All devices with the new operating system should receive the free software update within the next few hours. If the notification doesn’t appear for you, just go to the Settings app, click General, and look for the Software Update option.

Apple didn’t specify what caused the weird bugs, but it made sure that they have been fixed. The first was the impossibility of using the company’s smart watches unlock feature, which is a huge help in times of pandemic, when the masks make the facial recognition function impossible.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Anyone who tried to unlock received a message of failure to communicate with the Apple Watch ( Image: Reproduction/MacRumors) Storage and Fitness failure + Other bug fixed by Apple affected Fitness+ subscribers: some audio meditations caused workouts to start automatically. Apparently, the bug was Apple Watch related and has been fixed. The Cupertino giant also fixed the error that caused the Settings app to incorrectly display a storage full alert, even if the device had just been acquired. Although it didn’t prevent the download of apps, media and files, the persistent notification bothered a lot of people. Even with plenty of space, the device accused storage almost full (Image: Playback/Apple Insider)

Although these advances are important, one fundamental fix was left out: the bug that leaves the screen on iPhones and iPads virtually insensitive to touch. It takes four or five repeated actions for iOS recognition and this occurred more often when the phone was locked.

Apple also said it was working on a fix for a bug in Core Animation, which prevents some developers from taking full advantage of 1024 Hz ProMotion monitors for their app animations.

Source: MacRumors