Renault prepares voluntary redundancy plan and lay-off at factory in Paraná

Renault’s objective is to achieve a reduction of 250 jobs at the plant in Paraná, which currently houses 5,000 employees. The division, according to the assembler, is 250 people via POS, who would receive, upon being disconnected, 09 salaries, severance pay and active health insurance for six months . If this number is not reached, the company goes to the PDI, with payment of five salaries, severance pay and an active agreement for 4 months.

Now for the lay-off, which does not fire employees, but adjusts the workload and salaries, the proposal is that these people stay on this regime for 5 months with 48% of net salary in the first class. Those who join later will have 48% of earnings. Renault’s idea is to reach more 300 people with the suspension of contracts, being able to expand the period if necessary .

