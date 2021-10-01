Renault prepares voluntary redundancy plan and lay-off at factory in Paraná
Renault will need to take more drastic measures to contain the semiconductor crisis. In an official announcement, the French automaker warned that it has entered into an agreement with the employees of the São José dos Pinhais (PR) plant to initiate a process of voluntary dismissal (PDV) and involuntary dismissal (PDI), in addition to a lay-off, which is nothing more than the suspension of employment contracts provisionally.
Renault’s objective is to achieve a reduction of 250 jobs at the plant in Paraná, which currently houses 5,000 employees. The division, according to the assembler, is 250 people via POS, who would receive, upon being disconnected, 09 salaries, severance pay and active health insurance for six months . If this number is not reached, the company goes to the PDI, with payment of five salaries, severance pay and an active agreement for 4 months.
Now for the lay-off, which does not fire employees, but adjusts the workload and salaries, the proposal is that these people stay on this regime for 5 months with 48% of net salary in the first class. Those who join later will have 48% of earnings. Renault’s idea is to reach more 300 people with the suspension of contracts, being able to expand the period if necessary .
O Duster is one of the models manufactured by Renault in Paraná (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
Check out the Renault official statement below:
“Renault do Brasil informs that due to the impacts caused by covid-10 in the manufacture of electronic components and the lack of perspective of improving the global scenario, were approved at a meeting held by the Union in 19/, measures to deal with this situation, which include: POS with estimated output of 250 people and lay-off for about 550 people over the next few months as needed”.
The São José dos Pinhais factory is responsible for the production of cars such as Sandero, Logan, Kwid, Duster, Captur, Duster Oroch, Master (commercial ), as well as components and engines. There is no forecast for the start of these actions, which were approved by local unions. Recently, Stellantis (Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën), adopted a similar path by approving a lay-off for part of its employees in Betim (MG).
Source: Automotive Business
