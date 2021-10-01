transformer-exoskeleton-turns-motorized-cart-to-help-workers

A Japanese subsidiary of Panasonic developed a prototype of an Autobot-inspired exoskeleton from the movie Transformers. In addition to helping the user lift heavy objects, the futuristic equipment was also designed by Atoun engineers to become a motorized cart.

In “Buggy” mode, you can use Koma 1.5 to navigate smooth and level surfaces, such as factory floors or warehouses, for example. The operation is simple and offers a smooth driving using four motorized wheels that do not provide much speed, but carry the user safely.

However, if during the journey the operator needs to climb stairs or going over an obstacle, just press a button to change the setting to “two legs” mode. This causes the front wheels to retract to form articulated limbs, which follow the user’s leg movements.

