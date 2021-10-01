Transformer exoskeleton turns motorized cart to help workers

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
1
transformer-exoskeleton-turns-motorized-cart-to-help-workers

A Japanese subsidiary of Panasonic developed a prototype of an Autobot-inspired exoskeleton from the movie Transformers. In addition to helping the user lift heavy objects, the futuristic equipment was also designed by Atoun engineers to become a motorized cart.

  • Mechanical exoskeleton helps workers carry weight safely
  • Father builds exoskeleton to help his child in a wheelchair to walk
  • Canadian Exoskeleton promises to help people walk more without getting tired

    • In “Buggy” mode, you can use Koma 1.5 to navigate smooth and level surfaces, such as factory floors or warehouses, for example. The operation is simple and offers a smooth driving using four motorized wheels that do not provide much speed, but carry the user safely.

    However, if during the journey the operator needs to climb stairs or going over an obstacle, just press a button to change the setting to “two legs” mode. This causes the front wheels to retract to form articulated limbs, which follow the user’s leg movements.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Koma 1.5 in Buggy mode (Picture: Playback/Atoun)Prototype

    According to the official Atoun website, Koma 1.5 also has a mechanism capable of autonomously detecting and avoiding obstacles. The exoskeleton uses an integrated camera and an artificial intelligence-based computer vision system to identify nearby objects.

    The goal, however, is to allow workers to move effortlessly while carrying heavy objects, without needing to get off the equipment whenever they encounter a ladder, a gap or an obstacle in front of them. This exoskeleton could also be used to help people with physical disabilities or reduced mobility.

    On the company’s website, the costume appears as a product still in development, with no release date for the public or price of each unit. For now, it is only possible to observe the transformer exoskeleton in action in the video released during the prototype validation tests.

    660

    Source: Atoun

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    511816

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
    1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Accenture negotiates purchase of Brazilian consumer experience company

Accenture negotiates purchase of Brazilian consumer experience company

September 21, 2021
Photo of Mozilla classifies Facebook Messenger and WeChat as unreliable

Mozilla classifies Facebook Messenger and WeChat as unreliable

September 22, 2021
Photo of C6 Bank launches Rainbow card and reinforces commitment to diversity

C6 Bank launches Rainbow card and reinforces commitment to diversity

October 1, 2021
Photo of iPhone 13 Pro Max outperforms rivals in battery tests by big advantage

iPhone 13 Pro Max outperforms rivals in battery tests by big advantage

September 22, 2021
Back to top button