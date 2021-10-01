17 Apps and Games Temporarily Free for Android This Friday (1)
Today may be a “sextou”, but the collection of temporarily free apps on the Play Store isn’t all that generous. In the daily scan of Canaltech on the Play Store, only 24 apps were found, but none of them are a nice everyday tool.
- Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple (R$ 8,29) – Action
- Mental Hospital III (BRL 0,99) – Terror
- Stickman Ghost Premium: Ninja Warrior (R$ 1,29) – Action
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword (R$1,29) – Action
- Legend Guardians – Action RPG (BRL 1,24) – Action
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Fight Offline Games Paid (R$ 2,99)
) – Action
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD (R $1,24) – Strategy
- Empire Warriors TD Premium: RPG Strategy Game (R$ 2,29) – Strategy
- Infinite Puzzle (BRL 24,99) – Puzzle
- Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) (R$ 0,59) – Action
- DungeonCorp. SUPER (An automatic collecting game!) (BRL 6,99) – RPG
- S9 UI – Icon Pack (R$ 2,89)
- Mefon – Icon Pack (BRL 2,89)
- Aolix – Icon Pack (R$ 2,24)
- Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard (BRL 7,99)
- Aurum – Icon Pack (BRL 3,99)
Those who are not left out are the traditional icon packs (very varied, by the way), and the mobile games. It’s a cool chance to give a new look to your phone’s home screen and, who knows, find a cool hobby.
Everything on this list has zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the app.
Games
Icon Packs99
Inspire – Icon Pack (R$ 3,24)
This week was exceptionally weak for the app offerings in the Android store, so it’s good to hope the trend changes in the next searches for little programs. If any offer sounded cool to you, tell Canaltech through social media!
