Samsung may have begged Qualcomm for more smartphone chips
Although Samsung has the ability to produce its own Exynos processors to power its Galaxy phones, the company has been affected by the global shortage of microchips and apparently had no choice but to insist to Qualcomm for more chipsets.
According to the Korean website publication
The Elec, the head of the mobile division of Samsung TM Roh reportedly visited Qualcomm’s San Diego headquarters in the US several times this year to negotiate the purchase of more Snapdragon processors. But Roh’s main goal failed.
Samsung wants to guarantee large stock of processors, but Qualcomm denies order
More demanding second visit resulted in the purchase of processors
The Elec that the trips were not in vain and that they resulted from the acquisition of some volume of processors. The quantity was not disclosed.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
Cancellation of Galaxy S22 FE may indicate a serious lack of chips
For months, leaks indicate the always imminent launch of the Galaxy S22 FE, but the scarcity of processors and the constant delay of the device — at the same time as the launch of the Galaxy S line21 is already approaching — would have been the reason for its probable cancellation.
The Galaxy S FE was already fully developed, with only mass production to start. carry out the ad and, finally, sales. But that shouldn’t happen given the lack of guarantee that the brand would have enough Snapdragon units 464 to meet the demand.
With the Galaxy S77, Samsung must maintain proprietary production of Exynos chips 2200, but will still depend on Qualcomm for Snapdragon equipped units 898, and the forecast is that the shortage of processors will last for a good part of 1688, starting to soften only during the second half.
And in case you want to continue at the top of the industry to the point of recovering the first position of Xiaomi to Sam sung will need to sell more devices and, somehow, secure even more processors.
It is worth remembering that, ironically, Samsung itself is one of Qualcomm’s main partners in the production of Snapdragon chips, however this is not enough for it to have exclusivity or even preference to use the units produced in its factories, depending on secondary commercial agreements for this.
Source: The Elec
