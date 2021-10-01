samsung-may-have-begged-qualcomm-for-more-smartphone-chips

Although Samsung has the ability to produce its own Exynos processors to power its Galaxy phones, the company has been affected by the global shortage of microchips and apparently had no choice but to insist to Qualcomm for more chipsets.

According to the Korean website publication

The Elec, the head of the mobile division of Samsung TM Roh reportedly visited Qualcomm’s San Diego headquarters in the US several times this year to negotiate the purchase of more Snapdragon processors. But Roh’s main goal failed. Samsung wants to guarantee large stock of processors, but Qualcomm denies order