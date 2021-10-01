these-volunteers-will-be-confined-for-45-days-simulating-a-trip-to-the-moon-phobos

This week, NASA announced a team of volunteers who will live and work on the Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA), a habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, created especially for serve as a simulation of the isolation, confinement and other conditions that await astronauts traveling to Mars in the future. The crew has four volunteers and they will participate in a simulation heading for the moon Phobos, one of the two natural satellites of the Red Planet.

The habitat doors were scheduled to be closed this Friday (1st), and the crew will be confined until that day 15 from November. As they “travel” on this journey, they will experience increasing delays in communicating with the outside world, and then when they “arrive” in Phobos, the delay in sending and receiving signals will last up to five minutes. When this happens, the crew and the team coordinating the mission will have to find a way to communicate to reduce impacts on operations, without giving up the autonomy of the crew.

The crew Lauren Cornell, Monique Garcia, Christopher Roberts and Madelyne Willis (Image: Reproduction/NASA) For this, NASA selected candidates for two crews. The primary will feature Dr. Lauren Cornell, a master of biomedical engineering who serves as a researcher for the United States Air Force, contributing to the development and improvement of technologies that help advance diagnostic medicine. Another member is Monique Garcia, master in the science of kinesiology who adds 10 years of military service with the Air National Guard and, in the She is currently in charge of developing a user interface for a telescope system for NASA’s Deep Space Network. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Chris Robertson, in turn , is a project engineer responsible for the integration of end-to-end and in-orbit operations, and has served as a cargo operations flight controller during the space shuttle program. Finally, Madelyne Willis, microbial ecologist, is working on research in polar ecology, and will be involved in projects for the development of new spectroscopy instruments for planetary exploration.

The crew reserve features Justin Lawrence and Pu Wang. Lawrence is a Ph.D. candidate in planetary science and is currently working on an undersea vehicle that combines robotic exploration with microbiology to study ocean habitability and interactions under the ice of Antarctica. Meanwhile, Wang is a manager of the engineering team at Boeing, and has experience in more than 10 commercial and military programs in the aviation and aerospace industry.

Source: NASA