Free Fire receives skins from Canarinho, from the Brazilian team
Free Fire announced a new skin in partnership with the Brazilian Soccer Team. This time, Garena’s game receives the skins of Canarinho, the CBF and Seleção’s mascot.
- Free Fire | Everything about the 14 season
- Favelas Free Cup Fire returns in
- Free Fire Max: the minimum requirements to play on Android and iOS
-
Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!
The skin is part of the event that highlights the partnership between the Selection and Free Fire
- . In addition to the look of Canarinho, the game already features the Brazilian soccer team’s uniforms. The game will also receive the CBF goalkeeper uniforms in black, green and gray versions.
Fans who follow the upcoming games of the Brazilian Soccer Team, against the National Team Venezuela (on October 7th), Colombia (on 10 October) and Uruguay (on from October), may see Free Fire codes on the sides of the field.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The skin set is part of the collaboration between CBF and Free Fire, which has a two-year sponsorship for all categories of the Brazilian Soccer Team, as well as activations and thematic events focused on the Selection. According to Garena, more news about the collaboration will be revealed in the future.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
23 2021