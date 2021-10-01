free-fire-receives-skins-from-canarinho,-from-the-brazilian-team

Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!

Fans who follow the upcoming games of the Brazilian Soccer Team, against the National Team Venezuela (on October 7th), Colombia (on 10 October) and Uruguay (on from October), may see Free Fire codes on the sides of the field.

The skin set is part of the collaboration between CBF and Free Fire, which has a two-year sponsorship for all categories of the Brazilian Soccer Team, as well as activations and thematic events focused on the Selection. According to Garena, more news about the collaboration will be revealed in the future.