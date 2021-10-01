How to find out if an iPhone is new, refurbished, replaced, or custom
If you’re still unsure about the whereabouts of your iPhone — from having purchased it used, for example — and aren’t sure if it’s new, refurbished, or customised, find out identifying this feature is very simple. But, before we find out, let’s understand a little better about what would be a refurbished iPhone and a custom one.
Refurbished iPhones are those that go through a process of disassembly, cleaning and repair, or replacement of components, being assembled and tested again to be able to return to the market. These remodels can be done by Apple’s official service centers or not.
The custom iPhones are those that have a certain customization, such as some kind of detail on their casing — for example , recording a name, which can be done by purchasing the device directly from the Apple online store.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! in Your iPhone Settings, enter “General”. Go to Settings > General. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
on the next screen, enter “About”. Step 3:
On the information screen about your device, check the letter in front of the number in the field ” Model” — this letter will tell you the status of your iPhone. See: If it starts with “M”, it means your iPhone is brand new, purchased from Apple’s official online or physical store. Getting Started with “F”, your iPhone has been refurbished
. If the letter in front of the number is an “N”, it means that, for some problem, the iPhone needed to be replaced
On the information screen about your device, check the letter in front of the number in the field ” Model” — this letter will tell you the status of your iPhone. See:
If it starts with “M”, it means your iPhone is brand new, purchased from Apple’s official online or physical store.
Getting Started with “F”, your iPhone has been refurbished
If the letter in front of the number is an “N”, it means that, for some problem, the iPhone needed to be replaced
