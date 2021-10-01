how-to-find-out-if-an-iphone-is-new,-refurbished,-replaced,-or-custom

If you’re still unsure about the whereabouts of your iPhone — from having purchased it used, for example — and aren’t sure if it’s new, refurbished, or customised, find out identifying this feature is very simple. But, before we find out, let’s understand a little better about what would be a refurbished iPhone and a custom one.

Refurbished iPhones are those that go through a process of disassembly, cleaning and repair, or replacement of components, being assembled and tested again to be able to return to the market. These remodels can be done by Apple’s official service centers or not.

The custom iPhones are those that have a certain customization, such as some kind of detail on their casing — for example , recording a name, which can be done by purchasing the device directly from the Apple online store.