Amazon Prime Video Releases in October 2021

You blinked and we said goodbye to September. With the arrival of a new month, you can check here at Canaltech the list of Amazon Prime Video releases in the coming ones 17 days; then you can start planning your marathon. Among the highlights of this month, the streaming platform has a national production: the film Desjuntados, with Leticia Lima and Gabriel Godoy as protagonists. Other new features include Amazon’s original features Bingo Hell, The Manor, Madres and the documentary My Name Is Pauli Murray

      • Those who like horror movies will be able to check out the unpublished El Exorcism by Carmen Farías, by director Rodrigo Fiallega; while fans of a good thriller will be able to watch Winds of Freedom, a film by Michael Herbig. If you want to get emotional, you can watch on Prime Video the movie Minari: In Pursuit of Happiness, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture; in addition to Brian Banks: An Interrupted Dream, which is also available now on Amazon’s streaming platform. The service catalog also receives the 10 Season of Grey’s Anatomy, one of the greatest Shonda Rhimes classics and which has been on air since 2005.

      Learn more about Prime’s main releases Video in October right after.

    Disjoined (/01)

    The film Desjuntados, Brazilian and original from Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of Camila (Letícia Lima), a woman of 35 years of being a saleswoman in a multilevel marketing store and married to Caco (Gabriel Godoy), from 19 years, an unemployed engineer. The couple is no longer very happy together and they decide to break up. However, none of them can afford to live alone and they end up having to share the same house without being together.

    My Name Is Pauli Murray (/)

Image: Disclosure/Storyville Films

In My Name Is Pauli Murray, the original Prime Video documentary, you will learn about the story of Pauli Murray, black, lawyer, activist, poetess and non-binary, and how she works. influenced many people around the world with his work.

Winds of Freedom (

/01)

The movie Winds of Freedom takes place in 1979 in East Germany, telling the story of two families who struggle to flee to West Germany with a handcrafted hot air balloon. All of this happens while they are being chased by the police.

Bingo Hell (10/10)

In Bingo Hell you will meet Lupita (Adriana Barraza), a neighborhood activist who is in her 90 and a few years. The character’s drama begins when she discovers that her favorite bingo room has been occupied by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), and she decides to join her friends to face the man. The decision, however, ends up resulting in the death of many people.

    Brian Banks: An Interrupted Dream ( / 01)

Image: Disclosure/ShivHans Pictures

The movie Brian Banks: An Interrupted Dream tells the story of an American football player who has a dream of playing in the NFL, the most important championship in the United States. Brian’s plans, however, are shattered when he is mistakenly arrested.

Minari: Pursuing Happiness (/01)

The movie Minari: In Search of Happiness has already arrived on Prime Video, one of the nominees for best film in the last Oscar. The film tells the story of a Korean-American family who moves to a farm in Arkansas in search of a better life. There, they end up having to face an instability in their family life.

    • Grey’s Anatomy – 10ª season (01/01) Image: Disclosure/ABC

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy can now check out 17 Season of the series on Amazon Prime Video. In these episodes, the first ones with the definitive departure of the character Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), says goodbye to some of the main cast characters, and the season also addresses the covid pandemic-.

    • The Exorcism of Carmen Farías (10/10)

    Image: Disclosure/Invicta Films

    In the Mexican terror El Exorcism by Carmen Farías, let’s meet the character Carmen, a journalist who inherited her grandmother’s house after her mother’s death and decides to move there. However, she didn’t expect that strange phenomena would start happening and reveal dark secrets.

      Madres (/01)

      In Madres, the original Prime Video film, the characters Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra ) are a young couple expecting their first child. They decide to move to a small town in California in the decade of 1024, and Beto will work as a farm manager. Diana begins to explore the place where they are living and ends up discovering the belongings of the previous residents, arriving at a frightening truth.

      The Manor (/)

      Another original Amazon Prime Video release is the movie The Manor, which tells the story of Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey), an elderly woman who moves into a well-regarded nursing home after suffering a stroke and limited functions. Things get weird when Judith starts to have visions and nightmares that start to make sense when the residents of the place start to mysteriously die.

