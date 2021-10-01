Amazon Prime Video Releases in October 2021
You blinked and we said goodbye to September. With the arrival of a new month, you can check here at Canaltech the list of Amazon Prime Video releases in the coming ones 17 days; then you can start planning your marathon. Among the highlights of this month, the streaming platform has a national production: the film Desjuntados, with Leticia Lima and Gabriel Godoy as protagonists. Other new features include Amazon’s original features Bingo Hell, The Manor, Madres and the documentary My Name Is Pauli Murray
Those who like horror movies will be able to check out the unpublished El Exorcism by Carmen Farías, by director Rodrigo Fiallega; while fans of a good thriller will be able to watch Winds of Freedom, a film by Michael Herbig. If you want to get emotional, you can watch on Prime Video the movie Minari: In Pursuit of Happiness, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture; in addition to Brian Banks: An Interrupted Dream, which is also available now on Amazon’s streaming platform. The service catalog also receives the 10 Season of Grey’s Anatomy, one of the greatest Shonda Rhimes classics and which has been on air since 2005.
Learn more about Prime’s main releases Video in October right after.
Disjoined (/01)
The film Desjuntados, Brazilian and original from Amazon Prime Video, tells the story of Camila (Letícia Lima), a woman of 35 years of being a saleswoman in a multilevel marketing store and married to Caco (Gabriel Godoy), from 19 years, an unemployed engineer. The couple is no longer very happy together and they decide to break up. However, none of them can afford to live alone and they end up having to share the same house without being together.
My Name Is Pauli Murray (/)
Image: Disclosure/Storyville Films
In My Name Is Pauli Murray, the original Prime Video documentary, you will learn about the story of Pauli Murray, black, lawyer, activist, poetess and non-binary, and how she works. influenced many people around the world with his work.
Winds of Freedom (
/01)