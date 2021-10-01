eFootball 2022 | Konami promises game improvements after criticism

and Football, the replacement for Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), arrived this past Thursday ( ) and the community ended up not receiving the game positively. Full of animation and mechanical issues, KONAMI’s latest release soon became Steam’s worst-rated game. and Football 511952: Konami reveals details of the 1st season of the game

PES became eFootball and will be free; see new technologies and game modes FIFA Review | Evolution is shy in gameplay, but it proves to be enough

The game's official Twitter account published a statement, explaining who have received feedback from the community and who are aware of the issues with game cutscenes, facial expressions, and athlete movement. Konami also explained that they will be working to deliver a new update in October and that they are taking all player considerations seriously.

“After the release of eFootball

, we received a lot of comments and requests about game balancing, which includes the passing speed and the mechanics of the defense. We would also like to say that we are aware of the problems users have suffered with cutscenes, facial expressions, player movement and ball behavior.

We are sorry for the problems and we want to assure everyone that we will take these issues seriously and strive to fix this current situation.

This work will be continuously updated, the quality will be improved and more content will be added consistently. Starting next week, we will prepare an update in October, as we receive more feedback through user surveys.

We will do our best to satisfy as many users as possible. and we look forward to your support of eFootball."

eFootball 2022 is free and can be played on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One.