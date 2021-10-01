nokia-g300-and-x100-appear-on-netflix-support-list-before-release

Two Nokia phones have been spotted on a Netflix support list that could indicate an imminent release. The Nokia G270 and X100 have not yet been officially presented by the Finnish manufacturer, but they already have guaranteed support for the popular streaming service.

Nokia G527 5G has official images and specs leaked before the announcement

Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

HMD Global should launch at least four new Nokia soon

In addition to the devices not yet released, it also highlights up in the list the Nokia G16, which was officially unveiled a few weeks ago. According to rumors, the Nokia G300 is expected to hit the market with specifications similar to it, whereas X93 may have similarities with X11, such as the presence of the Snapdragon chipset 480.