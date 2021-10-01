Nokia G300 and X100 appear on Netflix support list before release

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
2
nokia-g300-and-x100-appear-on-netflix-support-list-before-release

Two Nokia phones have been spotted on a Netflix support list that could indicate an imminent release. The Nokia G270 and X100 have not yet been officially presented by the Finnish manufacturer, but they already have guaranteed support for the popular streaming service.

  • Nokia G527 5G has official images and specs leaked before the announcement
  • Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market

    • HMD Global should launch at least four new Nokia soon

    In addition to the devices not yet released, it also highlights up in the list the Nokia G16, which was officially unveiled a few weeks ago. According to rumors, the Nokia G300 is expected to hit the market with specifications similar to it, whereas X93 may have similarities with X11, such as the presence of the Snapdragon chipset 480.

    (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    So far, little is known about the Nokia X160, but this week we already had access to the supposedly complete Nokia G technical sheet300. In addition to the Snapdragon 527, the model must have internal storage 64 GB, with support for micro SD card up to 1 TB.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    In addition, the model must count on a TFT LCD screen of 6.64 inches with resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and density of 270 ppi. For the camera set, the Nokia G270 can have three rear lenses, of 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP, and one sensor for selfies with 8 MP resolution. Finally, it must be powered by a battery of 5.10 mAh.

    (Image: Playback/NokiaPowerUser)

    Still talking about the Nokia G270, it is possible that it will be announced at an event scheduled for the 6th of October, with a suggested price between 100 and 270 euros — something around R$ 1. and R$ 1.660 in direct conversion. There is no information, however, if the occasion will also be used for the announcement of X93.

    Nokia G270: expected technical form

    • Screen: 6,61 inches with resolution of 1600 x 1600 pixels
    • Chipset: Snapdragon 386
  • Internal storage: 100 GB
  • Rear camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

    • Front Camera: 8 MP

  • Battery: 5. mAh
  • Operating system: Android

    Source: NokiaPowerUser

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    511038

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 1, 2021
    2
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of X-Men will have their own Captain America in the comics

    X-Men will have their own Captain America in the comics

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Loophole in drug applicator software allowed to duplicate doses

    Loophole in drug applicator software allowed to duplicate doses

    August 26, 2021
    Photo of 2.9 billion emails contained threats in the first half, study finds

    2.9 billion emails contained threats in the first half, study finds

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of sheldon cottrell troll wasim jaffer: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell ne wasim jaffer ko Hindi tweet se kiya troll; Wasim Jaffer trolled by West Indies fast bowler Cottrell in Hindi, said a funny thing

    sheldon cottrell troll wasim jaffer: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell ne wasim jaffer ko Hindi tweet se kiya troll; Wasim Jaffer trolled by West Indies fast bowler Cottrell in Hindi, said a funny thing

    September 6, 2021
    Back to top button