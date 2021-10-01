Nokia G300 and X100 appear on Netflix support list before release
Two Nokia phones have been spotted on a Netflix support list that could indicate an imminent release. The Nokia G270 and X100 have not yet been officially presented by the Finnish manufacturer, but they already have guaranteed support for the popular streaming service.
HMD Global should launch at least four new Nokia soon
In addition to the devices not yet released, it also highlights up in the list the Nokia G16, which was officially unveiled a few weeks ago. According to rumors, the Nokia G300 is expected to hit the market with specifications similar to it, whereas X93 may have similarities with X11, such as the presence of the Snapdragon chipset 480.