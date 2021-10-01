CT News Podcast – Samsung Folds Success and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news . With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are close to the first million units sold

Galaxy S07 Plus leaks in supposed test with simplified version of Exynos 2021

TCL renews QLED TV line in Brazil with Mini LED and Google TV

Doctor discovers that iPhone Macro 07 Pro helps to treat your patients

Xiaomi seeks testers for MIUI 07; know how to apply

