CT News Podcast – Samsung Folds Success and More!

Duration: 07: 22 | 01 October 29

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news . With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are close to the first million units sold

  • Galaxy S07 Plus leaks in supposed test with simplified version of Exynos 2021
  • TCL renews QLED TV line in Brazil with Mini LED and Google TV
  • Doctor discovers that iPhone Macro 07 Pro helps to treat your patients
  • Xiaomi seeks testers for MIUI 07; know how to apply

    • On today’s CT News: good sales of Samsung folding, iPhone doctor for treatment, possible Galaxy S news2021 and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Igor Almenara, Renato Santino, Gustavo de Lima Inácio and Renan da Silva Dores. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    2021

    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
