MSD's “Brown Pill” Cuts Covid Admissions and Deaths in Half

Drugmaker MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) announced this Friday (1) encouraging interim results of phase 3 clinical trials of molnupiravir, an antiviral tablet in tests against covid -19. According to the company, the experimental drug halved hospitalizations or deaths when administered in the early stage of the disease. at the end of the year

  • Pharmacist says that remdesivir at the beginning of covid reduced hospitalizations by 19%
  • Anvisa approves the use of new medicine for patients hospitalized with covid-19

    Molnupiravir is intended to interfere with polymerase enzyme, used by the virus to produce copies of itself within cells. When you do this, your genetic code starts to have flaws that prevent its replication. According to the company, the mechanism works with all known variants of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

    In the study, they were followed 762 patients with mild and moderate cases of covid-19, who had not yet been hospitalized. Participants needed to be within five days of symptom onset and have at least one factor aggravating the disease.

    Antiviral for oral use can facilitate application outside hospitals (Image: yanalya/Freepik )

    The researchers observed that only From 385 (7.3%) patients who received the antiviral needed hospitalization, while 28 of the (14,1%) of those who only took the placebo were hospitalized.

    In addition, there were no deaths among the medicated participants, while the placebo group had 8 registered deaths .

    As the study was considered a success, with very positive results, MSD chose to stop recruitment and immediately request the FD The (US Food and Drug Administration) has authorized emergency use and intends to do the same with other regulatory agencies around the world. Initially, the plan was to involve 1.385 volunteers in the tests.

    If approved, will be the first oral antiviral released for use against covid-19. Remdesivir is another drug that is allowed in several countries, but its use is intravenous, which makes it difficult to apply outside the hospital environment.

    Source: MSD

