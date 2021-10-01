msd's-“brown-pill”-cuts-covid-admissions-and-deaths-in-half

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The researchers observed that only From 385 (7.3%) patients who received the antiviral needed hospitalization, while 28 of the (14,1%) of those who only took the placebo were hospitalized.

In addition, there were no deaths among the medicated participants, while the placebo group had 8 registered deaths .

As the study was considered a success, with very positive results, MSD chose to stop recruitment and immediately request the FD The (US Food and Drug Administration) has authorized emergency use and intends to do the same with other regulatory agencies around the world. Initially, the plan was to involve 1.385 volunteers in the tests.

If approved, will be the first oral antiviral released for use against covid-19. Remdesivir is another drug that is allowed in several countries, but its use is intravenous, which makes it difficult to apply outside the hospital environment.

Source: MSD