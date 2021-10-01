MSD's “Brown Pill” Cuts Covid Admissions and Deaths in Half
Drugmaker MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) announced this Friday (1) encouraging interim results of phase 3 clinical trials of molnupiravir, an antiviral tablet in tests against covid -19. According to the company, the experimental drug halved hospitalizations or deaths when administered in the early stage of the disease. at the end of the year
Molnupiravir is intended to interfere with polymerase enzyme, used by the virus to produce copies of itself within cells. When you do this, your genetic code starts to have flaws that prevent its replication. According to the company, the mechanism works with all known variants of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.
In the study, they were followed 762 patients with mild and moderate cases of covid-19, who had not yet been hospitalized. Participants needed to be within five days of symptom onset and have at least one factor aggravating the disease.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!