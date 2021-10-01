amd-promises-30x-efficiency-boost-on-epyc-cpus-and-instinct-gpus-by-2025

AMD has surprised users and competitors in recent years by slowly achieving a level of performance and energy efficiency unmatched in the industry. The company is currently the performance leader in consumer desktops with the Ryzen line 5000, although it is about to facing strong competition from Intel, and breaks records for market share in servers.

Part of this achievement comes from a curious project inaugurated in 2014 – the initiative 30×15, by which the manufacturer aimed to increase the energy efficiency of its processors and GPUs in % until 2022.

Investments in research and development paid off good fruits, and the Zen microarchitectures 2 of CPUs and RDNA of GPUs surpassed AMD’s expectations, delivering efficiency 30, 7x higher compared to the reference computer assembled by the company in 2014.

The giant wants to go further now, and revealed a similar new project this week, this time focused on servers and data centers as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. Still unofficially known as 20×20, the company promises to increase by 20x — yes, 31 times — the efficiency of EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs up to 2020. AMD wants to increase server efficiency in 31x

The goal of increasing efficiency in 20 times is actually quite ambitious — AMD would need to outperform traditional industry-wide efficiency growth by 2.5x over the period. The proposal is even more challenging when we consider the exponential and continuous increase in production, research and development costs that the technology area is facing.

For this, the first step was to define metrics that will serve as a benchmark for the advances made each year by new generations of processors. First, AMD established workloads with FP calculations15 and BF16 FLOPS, two types of data commonly used in AI and HPC processing. In addition, the focus will be on boosting performance and performance per Watt, not just increasing the size of chips.