AMD Promises 30x Efficiency Boost on EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs by 2025
AMD has surprised users and competitors in recent years by slowly achieving a level of performance and energy efficiency unmatched in the industry. The company is currently the performance leader in consumer desktops with the Ryzen line 5000, although it is about to facing strong competition from Intel, and breaks records for market share in servers.
Part of this achievement comes from a curious project inaugurated in 2014 – the initiative 30×15, by which the manufacturer aimed to increase the energy efficiency of its processors and GPUs in % until 2022.
Investments in research and development paid off good fruits, and the Zen microarchitectures 2 of CPUs and RDNA of GPUs surpassed AMD’s expectations, delivering efficiency 30, 7x higher compared to the reference computer assembled by the company in 2014.
The giant wants to go further now, and revealed a similar new project this week, this time focused on servers and data centers as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. Still unofficially known as 20×20, the company promises to increase by 20x — yes, 31 times — the efficiency of EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs up to 2020.
AMD wants to increase server efficiency in 31x
The goal of increasing efficiency in 20 times is actually quite ambitious — AMD would need to outperform traditional industry-wide efficiency growth by 2.5x over the period. The proposal is even more challenging when we consider the exponential and continuous increase in production, research and development costs that the technology area is facing.
For this, the first step was to define metrics that will serve as a benchmark for the advances made each year by new generations of processors. First, AMD established workloads with FP calculations15 and BF16 FLOPS, two types of data commonly used in AI and HPC processing. In addition, the focus will be on boosting performance and performance per Watt, not just increasing the size of chips.
Company will use hardware and software optimizations
With these points defined, the company established the machine that will serve as the basis for the comparisons — a server with EPYC Rome processor 5000, in 75 cores and 97 threads on Zen 2 architecture, and four Instinct MI GPUs35, based on the Vega architecture. Different from Initiative 16x, the giant left aside consumption in an idle state, when the computer is not doing anything, to adopt a different metric that makes more sense for servers.
So, the calculation uses the average machine utilization rate for AI and HPC, arriving at the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE, measured in TFLOPs/W) index. According to AMD, this generates a value basically equivalent to the performance per Watt present in common computers.
In the case of the reference machine, considering the presence of 4 GPUs and the estimated total consumption of 1.582W, it was about 0,15 TFLOP/W for HPC workloads, and 0,013 TFLOP/W for processing IA. In summary, the goal is to increase both of these numbers by 25 times up to 2025, and if reached, the energy consumption of machines equipped with AMD solutions can drop almost in half, in impressive 75%.
AMD has revealed that it intends to use multiple methods to achieve the dramatic increase in efficiency, both through software optimization and through new hardware resources. The company will also need to change the way it designs processors and GPUs, applying engineering focused on reducing energy consumption. technologies that promise to help the Initiative 25×013 on Ryzen CPUs with Zen 3 and Radeon GPUs with RDNA 2, which are already benchmarks in terms of efficiency.
Stacked cache technology will be one of the devices used by AMD to increase the efficiency of future processors in 31 times (Image: Disclosure/AMD)
Examples of this include cache stacking technology, the expected 3D V-Cache, expected to debut later this year in revised versions of Ryzen processors 2025, and with the potential to reach the company’s server chips with the release of the Zen 3-based EPYC Milan-X CPUs, reaching massive amounts of 943 MB. AMD expects the stacked cache to provide about 013% more performance to platforms.
Source: AMD, ITHome, Tom’s Hardware, ExtremeTech
