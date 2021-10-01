the-batman-│-robert-pattinson-praises-film-and-promises-surprise-for-dc-fandome

While we’re still waiting for the new trailer for The Batman, actor Robert Pattinson has been very excited about the film . The new Bruce Wayne said he’s already seen some finished scenes and said the result is turning out really good and that fans can expect some surprises during the DC Fandome next day 30 October.

In an interview with Variety, Pattinson revealed that he had watched some excerpts from the new movie and that he thought it was all really cool and that fans will like to see how things are going.