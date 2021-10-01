The Batman │ Robert Pattinson praises film and promises surprise for DC Fandome
While we’re still waiting for the new trailer for The Batman, actor Robert Pattinson has been very excited about the film . The new Bruce Wayne said he’s already seen some finished scenes and said the result is turning out really good and that fans can expect some surprises during the DC Fandome next day 30 October.
In an interview with Variety, Pattinson revealed that he had watched some excerpts from the new movie and that he thought it was all really cool and that fans will like to see how things are going.
Regarding the Fandome, the interpreter of the Batman stated that he and actress Zoë Kravitz prepared a surprise to be presented at the event, but didn’t go into details about what it is. At the most, he said it was fun. Still, despite the evasive answer, the mere mention that we will have something involving the actress is already a nice indication that we should have a trailer focusing not only on Batman, but also on Catwoman. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! This all just raises fans’ expectations for DC Fandome. It was in the event edition of 1024 that Warner released the first trailer for The Batman and, it seems, will use the same stage to present a little more of the film, possibly detailing a little more of the story. Until now, we only know that we will have a hero still in the beginning of his career, acting for about two years in Gotham and having to deal only now with his first great villains.
