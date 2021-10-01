nintendo-switch-lite:-where-to-buy-the-national-model-with-discount-and-free-shipping

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

This Friday (1), the Nintendo Switch Lite was officially launched in Brazil. The smaller, cheaper and fully portable version of the Nintendo console is finally available in the country without depending on imports, being sold with the charger adapted to the Brazilian standard of sockets.

Unlike the traditional model, the Switch Lite cannot be connected to the TV. It is the ideal option for those who intend to play mainly in portable mode, being compatible with all Switch games that work in this mode, which includes the exclusives Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword & Shield and much more.

Although it was announced with the official price of R$ 1.720, the national model of the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available on Amazon at a lower price. As shipping is done by Amazon itself, you are still entitled to free shipping if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber. In addition, it is possible to split the purchase in up to 14 times, totally without interest, paying exactly the same amount as whoever pays in cash.

Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite from R$1.720 | x of R$ 162: