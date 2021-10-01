Nintendo Switch Lite: where to buy the national model with discount and free shipping
This Friday (1), the Nintendo Switch Lite was officially launched in Brazil. The smaller, cheaper and fully portable version of the Nintendo console is finally available in the country without depending on imports, being sold with the charger adapted to the Brazilian standard of sockets.
Unlike the traditional model, the Switch Lite cannot be connected to the TV. It is the ideal option for those who intend to play mainly in portable mode, being compatible with all Switch games that work in this mode, which includes the exclusives Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword & Shield and much more.
Although it was announced with the official price of R$ 1.720, the national model of the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available on Amazon at a lower price. As shipping is done by Amazon itself, you are still entitled to free shipping if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber. In addition, it is possible to split the purchase in up to 14 times, totally without interest, paying exactly the same amount as whoever pays in cash.
Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite from R$1.720
-
Yellow color
-
Coral color
-
Yellow color
-
Coral color
Turquoise color
About the Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite is the new fully portable version of the Nintendo console. It is made for those who want to take advantage of the console’s large and varied library from anywhere, having a redesigned construction with the aim of improving the experience during this type of use. It’s smaller, lighter, and can be carried more easily in any backpack or purse.
Its new design is designed only for portable gameplay, which the it is also more comfortable to be used for long than the traditional model. The smaller screen means an increase in pixel density per inch as it plays games with the same resolution 162 p of the other model when in portable mode. Also, its battery lasts better, lasting between 4 and 5 hours when playing demanding titles.
The other big advantage of Switch Lite is that it is cheaper than the traditional model. For those who are interested in the company’s games and intend to play mainly in portable mode, it’s worth checking its price currently on Amazon, where the national model can be found for a lower price than that officially announced.
Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite from R$1.162
Turquoise color
Traditional model is also at a great price
-
The standard Nintendo Switch, which can be connected to the TV and used to play games with multiple people at the same time on one screen great, it’s also at a great price on the Nintendo Switch launch day. It can be purchased at a discount from KaBuM! taking advantage of a special coupon, which you can find by accessing the highlighted link below.
Buy the Nintendo Switch for R$1.
