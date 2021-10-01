The most anticipated game releases for October 2021

October is another month full of variety and great releases for computers and consoles. FIFA 18, Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, )Age of Empires IV, Mario Party Superstars and many others are among the premieres for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One , Xbox Series X and Series S.

    Not to miss any big premieres of the tenth month of , Canaltech listed the main games and their respective release dates. See below:

    15. FIFA 15

    • Opening the big debuts, Electronic Arts’ soccer simulator arrives for another edition. This year, the main new features are the new Hypermotion motion capture technology, the creation of career clubs and the addition of female squads to Pro Clubs.

    FIFA 22 arrives October 1st for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S

    • 11. Alan Wake Remastered

    The remastered version of the acclaimed Xbox exclusive 100, launched in 2010, will be produced by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing. The game will have 4K graphics and also includes The Signal and The Writer expansions. In the role of writer Alan Wake, the player finds pages of a horror story written by himself. Without remembering to have written them, the protagonist begins to question his own sanity.

    Alan Wake Remastered will be released in October 5th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

    . Far Cry 6

    The new game in the franchise will be set in Yara, a Caribbean island where a group fights to overthrow dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito). The player will control the combatant Dani Rojas, in a typical journey of the Ubisoft FPS. The open world action game was unveiled in July 2020, but has been delayed since then.

    Far Cry 6 arrives on October 7th for Amazon Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Series X|S.

    • 9. Metroid Dread

    In 18 years of the franchise, Samus Aran returns for an unpublished story of Metroid

      . Announced during E3 2019, the game takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion, from 2002 , when the protagonist lands on the planet ZDR to investigate mysterious transmissions sent to the galactic federation.

      Metroid Dread arrives exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 8th.

        8. Back 4 Blood

        The new zombie multiplayer survival FPS from Turtle Rock Studios, the team responsible for Left 4 Dead

        , was announced in 2019 and, since then, has been through testing periods between players. With different game modes, the release promises to revive a genre much loved by fans. Will it work?

        Back 4 Blood

          will be released in 12 October for PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S. The game will also be on the Game Pass on its premiere.

        7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

        A CyberConnect2, responsible for the renowned series Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

        , will release the manga and anime game that tells the story of the demon hunter Tangiro and his corrupted sister Nezuko. The games will pass through the arches of the Seleção, First Mission, Asakusa, Tsuzumi Mansion, Natagumo Mountain, training and Mugen Train. In all, the player will be able to control 12 characters, but only the heroes.

        Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles arrives in 15 October for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S

          6. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

          The new game in Bandai Namco’s survival horror drama series is the third in the series (of eight planned) and will be set in the Iraq War, in 2002. In an underground temple in Mesopotamia, the five protagonists must find a way to survive, but their choices can be lethal and perhaps not all of them make it out alive. One of the characters is Rachel King, who will be played by Ashley Tisdale, known for her role as Sharpay Evans in High School Musical.

          The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be released on 26 October on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

          • 5. Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy

          Star Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket and Drax return to the world of video games at the hands of Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix. Even with all characters, only Peter Quill will be playable, but the combat mechanics allow you to mix up the attacks of all heroes. The game will still live up to the movies, with a soundtrack filled with songs from Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley and other big names of the years 80.

          Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrives at 22 October for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch Xbox One and Series X|S.

        4. Riders Republic

        Ubisoft will bet on the madness of motorcycles, parachutes, BMXs and snowboards occupying a single map, all at the same time. Race and arena modes have already been confirmed for the game, all filled with adrenaline for all types of athletes.

        Riders Republic was postponed once, but will now be released on 29 October for PC, Amazon Luna, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X/S.

        3. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

        The remastering of the Wii U game from 2010 puts the player in control of protagonists Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo and Miu Hinasaki exploring Mt. Hikami to find the missing. To overcome the evil spirits of the mountain lake and discover their history, they need to photograph them. In the version, graphics and lighting are improved for an even scarier experience.

        Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released in 26 from October to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

        two. Age of Empires IV

        In the fourth game in Microsoft’s strategy and conquest series, the player will be able to control the Chinese Empire, the Sultanate of Delhi (India) , England, the Mongols, France, the Abbasid Dynasty (Arabs) and Russia. The mechanics are the same as before, requiring resource management, troop leadership and other classic RTS game features.

        Age of Empires IV will be released on 22 October on PC.

        1. Mario Party Superstars

        Nintendo’s super party game will have more than 29 mini games to play with friends locally or online. The game will also feature classic maps of other Mario Party from Game Cube and Nintendo 80, as well as texts and subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.

        Mario Party Superstars arrives in 27 October on Switch.

