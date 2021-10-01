how-to-block-a-contact-in-messenger

Messenger (Android l iOS), although it is integrated with Facebook, has some features endowed with a certain “independence”. Among them is the function of blocking contacts. Few users know, but it is possible to use the feature in the messaging app without necessarily having their interactions affected on the social network.

How to use the soundmojis in Messenger

How to send self-destruct messages in Messenger

How to change the theme and Messenger colors

In other words, you can block a contact in Messenger without blocking them in Facebook. Thus, the person will not be able to send you messages or make calls, but it will still be possible to interact on the social network.

The function is available in the messaging app, but can also be found in the versions of Facebook. The good news is that all these paths follow a single logic. Check out the complete step-by-step below and understand it better.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to send a message to a Facebook contact via Direct

How to disable Messenger integration on Instagram In this tutorial, Canaltech used screenshots of the messenger. But, if you want to access the function through Facebook, just open the chat and enter the contact’s profile. From that moment on, the steps are identical. Step 1: access Messenger and, on the app’s home page, join the conversation with the profile you want to block. It is also possible to find the user through the search bar located at the top of the screen. You can also find the contact via the “People” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Once that is done, click on the account photo or the registered name. Access the profile of the person you want to block. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: With this action, you will access the options related to that profile. Slide the screen until you find the “Block” command and click on it. Click on the indicated command. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: On the next screen, two alternatives will be displayed. To block the contact in Messenger only, select the first one. With this, the contact will be prevented from accessing you by the messenger. But, if you are in shared rooms or groups with the account, communication will not be restricted. Select the first available option . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)