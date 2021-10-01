How to block a contact in Messenger
Messenger (Android l iOS), although it is integrated with Facebook, has some features endowed with a certain “independence”. Among them is the function of blocking contacts. Few users know, but it is possible to use the feature in the messaging app without necessarily having their interactions affected on the social network.
In other words, you can block a contact in Messenger without blocking them in Facebook. Thus, the person will not be able to send you messages or make calls, but it will still be possible to interact on the social network.
The function is available in the messaging app, but can also be found in the versions of Facebook. The good news is that all these paths follow a single logic. Check out the complete step-by-step below and understand it better.
Step 2:
Once that is done, click on the account photo or the registered name.
Step 3:
With this action, you will access the options related to that profile. Slide the screen until you find the “Block” command and click on it.
Step 4:
On the next screen, two alternatives will be displayed. To block the contact in Messenger only, select the first one. With this, the contact will be prevented from accessing you by the messenger. But, if you are in shared rooms or groups with the account, communication will not be restricted.
Step 5:
on the next screen, confirm your decision. To do so, select the “Block” button.
Ready! Now you know how to block a contact in Messenger.
