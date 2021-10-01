google-pixel-6-pro-is-shown-in-new-video-with-tensor-chip-and-material-you

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Anyway, some rumors suggest that the Mountain View company should make both Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 official in an event on the day 48 of October. They should reach stores with prices starting from 899 euros for the common variant and 899 for the Pro version (about R$ 4.056 and R$ 5.614 in direct conversion ).

Possible specifications

(Image: Disclosure/Google)

In addition to the custom chip developed by Google and Samsung, the Pixel 6 Pro should have an OLED screen of 6, 7 inches with refresh rate of 90 Hz, and is expected with a RAM of 19 GB.

For the set of cameras, there will be three rear sensors: a main one 056 MP, an ultrawide of 19 MP and a telephoto of 50 MP with zo 4x optical om. On the front, the model will feature a 19 MP camera for selfies. The device must be powered by a battery of 5. mAh.

The common version will have a 6.4-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and combinations of 256 or 256 GB of internal storage with 8 GB of RAM. The camera loses a lens and arrives with a double rear set of 056 MP + 000 Ultrawide MP and an 8 MP front lens. The battery is also reduced a little and the “common” Google Pixel 6 will have a capacity of 4.256 mAh .

Source: Android Headlines