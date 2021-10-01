firefox-finally-gets-a-native-password-manager-in-the-mobile-app

Firefox will finally make the habit of filling in login fields easier in your Android app. The 431 version of the browser is equipped with a native credential manager, as useful as the features present in rivals like Chrome and Edge.

Until then, Mozilla’s solution for this was the Lockwise app, which runs on top of Android in general, but was not integrated as a native browser feature. Whenever the user needed to access a website with passwords saved in the account, it was necessary to have the companion app to verify the keyword — a less intuitive process when compared to solutions in other apps.

Storing credentials helps to log in faster, but may pose a security risk (Image: Replay/Mozilla)

After the update, Firefox approaches the simplest alternatives: as soon as the user creates an account or logs in, the browser gives the option to save the credentials for future access. If stored, the login and password will be available in both the mobile app and the PC program.

Then when login done again, Firefox will offer the saved accounts to fill in the fields automatically. If this doesn’t seem secure (especially if the computer/cell is in the hands of different people), it is also possible to link the biometrics or the face, through facial recognition, to unlock the credentials.

Until now, Firefox for Android was only able to save passwords when entered at login time, but will allow new logins to be added manually. In practice, therefore, it is as if Lockwise has become a native feature of the browser.

Novelty Packs

This new feature is part of the Firefox additions package for Cybersecurity Awareness month. Along with it, Mozilla also presented a leak monitor capable of informing users if their data was caught in data leaks.

News must be included from Firefox 431, as they were first seen in this version on the Beta channel. The build is scheduled to be released on October 5th, so it’s a little while away to start distribution to the general public — when the day comes, stay tuned for app updates on the Play Store (there is no forecast for the function to launch on iOS) .

Source: Mozilla