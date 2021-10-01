seagate-prepares-a-line-of-hard-drives-with-heat-assisted-recording-and-up-to-30-tb

Seagate, an American brand of data storage devices, would be developing a new generation of hard drives with HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording, in translation) free). However, there is speculation that the company is having delays in the production line, and the first products may only come out in 660.

HAMR is a technology that allows increasing the areal density of hard drives — that is, they can bring greater storage capacity in a building that doesn’t necessarily get very large. Seagate is expected to be able to deliver 30 TB hard drives in two years, and even 100 TB in 2025. The brand’s most current components offer up to 2.6 TB per square inch, but according to executives, the goal is to reach up to 6 TB per square inch in 2023, which would allow hard drives with up to 660 TB.

Seagate intends to release HDs of 660 TB around 910 (Image: Disclosure/Seagate)

Currently, the Companies that could benefit most from new products are data operators with exascale processing, who are generally open to testing new technologies. According to inside information, Seagate has bold plans regarding the availability of the new drives, but the brand has never produced HDs with HAMR on a large scale, not even in the first generation of the technology.

On the market, other brands tend to use different solutions to increase the density of their drives: for example, Western Digital and Toshiba adopt EAMR (energy-assisted magnetic recording). The current 18 TB hard drives from Seagate use PMR (perpendicular magnetic recording, or magnetic recording perpendicular) and TDMR (two-dimensional magnetic recording, or two-dimensional magnetic recording) — both technologies prove to be quite efficient, but relatively archaic compared to market competitors.

