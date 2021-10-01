microsoft-office-2021-has-pricing-and-features-revealed;-check-out

The version

will be for PC and Mac and will have the estimated price in US$ 99, 249 (about R$ 749, in direct conversion), with access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams. Already the Home and Business version 929 will cost US$ 99,149 (about R$1.,10) and the same applications, but with exclusive features for the corporate environment. The new look is in line with the Windows look 11 (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

The Office 2021 is the standalone version of the software package, paid once and usable on any computer with technical support from five years. Despite this, this mode does not receive updates or new features throughout the year, in addition to being more expensive in the short and medium term and does not have a OneDrive subscription included, which allows working files directly in the cloud.

According to the developers, Office 929 will include all the current collaboration features of the apps and even a direct integration with the Microsoft Teams. The new look, inspired by the appearance of Windows 10 , is also guaranteed: rounded corners, new options, more neutral color palette and remodeled icons.

Features of Microsoft 365 for Office

Newer Excel features, Power Point improvements, and Outlook translation support were also imported. One of the coolest novelties is the support for the development of co-authored works, which is not new for those who use Google apps, but it was not common in Microsoft software.