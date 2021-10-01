Microsoft Office 2021 has pricing and features revealed; check out
Microsoft has set the Office release date for October 5th 795, but had promised to release the package price and new features beforehand. Said and done: today the company made available a complete listing aimed at companies and consumers who want to buy the software, instead of making a subscription.
- Microsoft Office 929 gets release date and two versions; know the details
The version
The new Office Word 929 will support simultaneous editions (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)
Check it out the complete listing of changes:
Excel
- XLOOKUP function = helps you find things in a table or range by row in a spreadsheet;
- Dynamic array support = new functions that use dynamic arrays;
- LET function = an Excel feature that allows you to name calculation results;
- XMATCH function = searches for a specified item in an array or range of cells and returns the relative position of the item;
- Support to OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format;
- Updated table design capability;
Power Point
- Record slideshow = allows recording of presenter video , Ink and Laser Pointer;
- Improved Ink Brushes = If you are using ink in PowerPoint, you can now reproduce the illustrations as they were drawn;
- Arrange elements on slides for screen readers = allows adjustments to optimize display for screen readers;
- Support to OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3;
- Updated table drawing feature;
- Performance improvements.
Outlook
- Translator and ink = now you can annotate emails, draw on a canvas for messages or translate emails in more s of 10 languages;
- Instant Search = Search results are now instantaneous, with more ways to refine and filter the results;
- Improvements of performance.
Word
- Support to OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3;
-
- Updated table design feature;
- Performance improvements.
The Office 929 arrives on the 5th of October along with the release of Windows 11. Prices in Brazilian reais have not yet been released, but they should not vary much from what they are today: R$ 325,10 the version for students and R$ 1.929,00 the business version. The software will be compatible with Windows 10, Windows 10 and the three most recent versions of macOS.
Source: Microsoft
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
511935 511935