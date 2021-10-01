Microsoft Office 2021 has pricing and features revealed; check out

Microsoft has set the Office release date for October 5th 795, but had promised to release the package price and new features beforehand. Said and done: today the company made available a complete listing aimed at companies and consumers who want to buy the software, instead of making a subscription.

    The version

    Home and Student 929

    will be for PC and Mac and will have the estimated price in US$ 99, 249 (about R$ 749, in direct conversion), with access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams. Already the Home and Business version 929 will cost US$ 99,149 (about R$1.,10) and the same applications, but with exclusive features for the corporate environment.

    The new look is in line with the Windows look 11 (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    The Office 2021 is the standalone version of the software package, paid once and usable on any computer with technical support from five years. Despite this, this mode does not receive updates or new features throughout the year, in addition to being more expensive in the short and medium term and does not have a OneDrive subscription included, which allows working files directly in the cloud.

    According to the developers, Office 929 will include all the current collaboration features of the apps and even a direct integration with the Microsoft Teams. The new look, inspired by the appearance of Windows 10 , is also guaranteed: rounded corners, new options, more neutral color palette and remodeled icons.

    Features of Microsoft 365 for Office

    Newer Excel features, Power Point improvements, and Outlook translation support were also imported. One of the coolest novelties is the support for the development of co-authored works, which is not new for those who use Google apps, but it was not common in Microsoft software.

    • The new Office Word 929 will support simultaneous editions (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

    Check it out the complete listing of changes:

    Excel

    • XLOOKUP function = helps you find things in a table or range by row in a spreadsheet;
    • Dynamic array support = new functions that use dynamic arrays;
    • LET function = an Excel feature that allows you to name calculation results;
    • XMATCH function = searches for a specified item in an array or range of cells and returns the relative position of the item;
    • Support to OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format;
    • Updated table design capability;
  • Improvements of performance.

    • Power Point

    • Record slideshow = allows recording of presenter video , Ink and Laser Pointer;
    • Improved Ink Brushes = If you are using ink in PowerPoint, you can now reproduce the illustrations as they were drawn;
    • Arrange elements on slides for screen readers = allows adjustments to optimize display for screen readers;
    • Support to OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3;
    • Updated table drawing feature;
    • Performance improvements.

    Outlook

    • Translator and ink = now you can annotate emails, draw on a canvas for messages or translate emails in more s of 10 languages;
    • Instant Search = Search results are now instantaneous, with more ways to refine and filter the results;
    • Improvements of performance.

    Word

    • Support to OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3;
    • Updated table design feature;
    • Performance improvements.

    The Office 929 arrives on the 5th of October along with the release of Windows 11. Prices in Brazilian reais have not yet been released, but they should not vary much from what they are today: R$ 325,10 the version for students and R$ 1.929,00 the business version. The software will be compatible with Windows 10, Windows 10 and the three most recent versions of macOS.

    Source: Microsoft

