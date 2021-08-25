Tiktok targets YouTube and may allow longer videos

TikTok recently started allowing videos up to three minutes in length to give content creators more versatility. Now, even before people get used to it, the company would consider taking an extra step.

According to social media expert Matt Navarra, the Chinese social network has started tests to allow videos of up to five minutes in length. Navarra used his Twitter profile to share a screenshot showing an alert from TikTok about the potential change. Look:

TikTok is testing a longer 5 minute video upload limit 🕺 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/qiRbJmHkma

— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 25, 2021

The release reads as follows: “Upload videos of up to 5 minutes from your device. Make sure you use the latest version of TikTok before trying the feature in your app or tiktok.com”

So far, the platform has not made any public statement about its intention to expand the time limit for the videos. It’s not clear yet if this would be in the same current format or if there was some new differentiated format, specific to larger videos, like Instagram’s IGTV, for example.

Fight with Google?

Apparently, the platform’s quest would be to rival another old service known in the market: YouTube. The Chinese would ride the app’s wave of popularity to try to grab a slice of the market largely dominated by Google’s service. Yesterday, the Mountain View giant released impressive data on the transfer of advertising budget to YouTubers: around R$ 150 billion in three years, which gives an annual average of R$ 25,000 per partner.

In December, Tiktok pushed the limit from 30 to 60 seconds, a balance considered bold at the time. In July, to meet the demand of specific segments, it increased the maximum limit to three minutes. With five minutes, the experience of short videos would definitely suffer, which could alienate users and content creators.

Source: Matt Navarre

