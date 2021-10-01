use-of-open-source-security-systems-has-increased-61%-since-2019

The digital acceleration and the adoption of cloud computing infrastructures led to a growth of 61% in adopting open source security systems. The data show a significant increase in investments of this type since 2019, leveraged, also, by the presence of free components in modern software, something that, in turn, also has caused the volume of attacks against such platforms to also increase significantly.

The numbers are from Synopsys, a consultancy that annually publishes the BSIMM, a report on protection trends for corporations. They show that, at the same time that the cloud is more and more adopted, important changes have come in the way of dealing with all this, with companies preferring partnerships and customized solutions to generalized behaviors controlled by software.

Internal attitudes also show growth due to the higher volume of attacks. Efforts focused on inventory, so that administrators can know exactly what belongs to the network and detect an intrusion or the need to update more easily, increased 367% . The survey also points to an increase in the “shift everywhere” approach, whereby safety tests take place consistently throughout the work process, from beginning to end, instead of occupying a specific time in production.

It’s a way to deal more quickly with changes in the threat landscape and discoveries of new vulnerabilities that dialogue directly with other important data from the study. According to Synopsys, more than 60% increased the internal sharing of documentation and data on security, so that the different internal teams can work in a combined way in the search for solutions or mitigations.

One of the conclusions of the report is that corporations are increasingly being able to translate risks into numbers, which guide investments and other activities. BSIMM had the participation of more than 9,000 specialists from 2019 companies from the most different verticals in North America, European Union and Asia Pacific.

